Permission to speak freely: Is free speech under threat?

The cancellation was both bizarre and completely predictable. Even those who were cancelled didn’t look entirely surprised by it.

This happened in Auckland on Tuesday. Activist Daphna Whitmore​ hoped to present a public talk at the Auckland University of Technology (AUT) on the subject of “feminism, advocacy and free speech”.

Those on campus would have heard Whitmore lead “a discussion about free speech in the context of often polarising transgender-gender-critical feminism debate”, according to a Facebook post.

Ninety-nine people on Facebook said they were interested. Eighteen said they were definitely going. Or weren’t going, as it turned out.

The back story is that Whitmore took on the Palmerston North City Council and won after the council cancelled a booking for Whitmore’s group to speak in a library in 2021. The group, Stand Up for Women (SUFW), had issues with amendments to the Births, Deaths, Marriages and Relationships Registration Act that allows people to identify their own gender on a birth certificate.

The law passed in 2021 and transgender people will be able to identify their gender without medical, financial or legal barriers, as Internal Affairs Minister Jan Tinetti​ put it.

Small but vocal groups of activists on both sides made this an issue out of all proportion to its actual impact, especially on social media.

But the greater point was that SUFW won a ruling in which Justice Gerald Nation​ said the Palmerston North City Council failed to recognise SUFW’s rights under the Bill of Rights Act. It was later revealed that the council spent $30,436 on fighting the group in court.

When the talk finally went ahead, it drew an audience of about 20 people.

Supplied Jonathan Ayling is chief executive and spokesperson of the Free Speech Union.

And then history repeated at AUT. Whitmore and Jonathan Ayling​, the chief executive and spokesperson of the Free Speech Union (FSU), made a short video that asked the rhetorical question, “Is there no end to woke intolerance?”

Ayling said AUT told the FSU there was a bureaucratic hurdle. But Ayling and Whitmore were sure that lobbying led to the cancellation.

Indeed, the Rainbow NZ Charitable Trust applauded AUT’s decision to cancel, and said in an online posting that “AUT spokesperson and trust board member Jessie Lewthwaite​ said ‘AUT will not allow hate speech masquerading as free speech to be platformed on any of our campuses’”.

Lewthwaite is AUT’s rainbow community coordinator but is she really a spokesperson?

“No,” says AUT’s corporate communications manager Cathy Wood​. However, “she’s a highly valued employee at AUT and we’re grateful to have Jessie’s knowledge, connections to the community and skills to support our students”.

Wood reiterated that a technicality saw the FSU banned from campus.

“AUT recognises the right of trade unions to host meetings with their members on our campuses. An event planned by the Free Speech Union had been advertised as a university lecture and as a result, AUT cancelled the room booking.”

One way of thinking about what happened at AUT on Tuesday is that banning a group draws much more attention to a marginal cause than letting a relatively small meeting go ahead. This is known as the Streisand Effect.

The ban only strengthens the FSU’s case, as nothing proves there is “woke intolerance” like the woke actually being intolerant.

Ayling says the FSU is taking legal action and will be holding the event again. He also says his paperwork was in order and the AUT’s line was “a quintessential bureaucratic dismissal”.

As for the greater purpose, “we have academics who are union members at every university in the country, and the purpose of these events was to both grow our membership and support those whose speech is being undermined in the academic contexts”.

David Unwin/Stuff Don Brash, pictured at Massey University in 2018, will return next week.

‘Authoritarian impulses’

Yes, he said “events”. Whitmore’s event was to be the first in a series, followed by former newspaper editor Karl du Fresne​ talking about safe spaces and free speech in Wellington on Thursday and former National Party leader Don Brash​ talking about “the unfinished work of free speech” at Massey University in Palmerston North on May 5.

The Brash event is another sequel, or possibly a victory lap, as he was cancelled by the same university in 2018, before his talk was reinstated.

The series of provocative on-campus events follows a survey of New Zealand academics, who were asked about academic freedom.

Working with polling company Curia, the FSU found the email addresses of around 17,000 academics and sent them a questionnaire. They got 1266 responses, or around 7%, and Curia principal David Farrar​ has conceded that the low response rate and the fact it was self-selecting was a “limiting factor” but he felt the range of opinions meant a reasonable cross-section of academic staff were consulted.

Ayling says this was the FSU’s first annual survey on academic freedom, as “we see the cultural shift which is occurring, where free speech is viewed with suspicion at best, and often just outright antagonism, as stemming most aggressively from the university”.

This partly refers to the stoush over mātauranga Māori and science, which saw seven leading academics fall out with their own university.

Ayling believes the FSU survey is the first of its kind in New Zealand, which is “problematic, given the responsibilities universities have under the Education and Training Act 2020. As a statutory duty, more work should be done to assess the reality of academic freedom and free speech on campuses.

“It is either well protected, and universities can then demonstrate they are doing a good job, or it’s not, and our law requires them to do better. Of course, our results show they really must do better.”

But what are the results? The academics were asked generally about the freedom to express ideas, and then specifically about the Treaty of Waitangi and colonialism, and sex and gender issues, which have been recurring subjects for the FSU and its campaigners. While there were regional variations, these were also the main concerns of respondents.

As the FSU press release says, “In terms of freedom to debate or discuss Treaty issues, 30% said it was very low and 36% said it was very high. It is unknown if this correlates to what their actual views on Treaty issues might be”.

Ayling found these results to be “dramatic and deeply concerning”.

When it comes to the Treaty and colonialism, “if almost one-third of our academics feel constrained on an issue of such significance and prominence, I believe it is credible to think structural issues are limiting crucial speech rights.

“Given the response to mātauranga Māori and the interaction we’ve had with many academics over the past year, we knew there was a problem in this space.”

There might be a degree of hyperbole there, which is not unusual. In a podcast recorded soon after the AUT cancellation, Ayling called the cancellation nothing less than “a critical juncture for the cultural direction of our nation”.

A survey of students is next, Ayling says.

JOHN KIRK-ANDERSON/STUFF/Stuff Canterbury University academic Jack Heinemann was unconvinced by the FSU survey.

Political commentator Bryce Edwards​, who runs the Democracy Project at Victoria University, developed the survey results into a much larger argument about cancel culture at New Zealand universities. He wrote that “this elite left-wing approach is very compatible with a more censorious approach to politics and that partly explains the authoritarian impulses we are seeing today”.

But he clarified that his own university was actually “very supportive” of his attempts to fulfil his critic and conscience role.

Other academics were much more sceptical of the survey.

“I make nothing of the results,” says Jack Heinemann​, who has been at the University of Canterbury since 1994 and founded Academic Freedom Aotearoa.

“The replies were polarised. I see no apparent trends.”

He says “the press release added up some results to contrast with others, but these were arbitrary, and I could not distinguish between them being indicative or only grouped in such a way as to create the impression that there was evidence for a preferred conclusion”.

In short, he was unconvinced. As was Sandra Grey​, national secretary of the Tertiary Education Union, who warns against confusing free speech and academic freedom.

Talking about cancellations of Whitmore and Brash, Grey says, “The right or otherwise of a non-academic to speak on campus is not an academic freedom issue.”

Heinemann says, of the survey: “My initial and lingering take is that FSU is conflating freedom of speech and academic freedom, misleading any of my colleagues who may also be unclear of what the distinction is and why it matters, and then drawing them into a murky scenario where academic freedom is framed as in conflict with the rights of Aotearoa’s indigenous peoples.”

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Protesters at Aotea Square in Auckland in 2018 express feelings about Lauren Southern and Stefan Molyneux after they were cancelled.

Science or mythology?

There is a generalisation that free speech used to be a left-wing cause and is now a right-wing one. Back in the 1960s and 70s, radical leftists challenged bans of political and artistic expression. Think of the censorship battles fought by film festivals and art galleries against those promoting “community standards”, among many other examples.

Now, so the story goes, we have a progressive orthodoxy and woke leftists are in charge, meaning the political right now act like an oppressed and silenced minority.

The traditional political signals are scrambled. Think of the bizarre vision of a Labour prime minister made to look like Hitler and accused of running a communist dictatorship, as was seen during the recent Wellington occupation.

That might oversimplify the trend but it is true that the FSU began life as the Free Speech Coalition, which campaigned to allow far-right, anti-Islamic extremists Lauren Southern​ and Stefan Molyneux​ to speak in Auckland. The group has been portrayed as vaguely right-wing ever since.

Ayling, who worked for National MPs David Bennett​ and Simeon Brown​, is at pains to point out that the FSU has members from across the political spectrum. Its governing board contains both former ACT MP Stephen Franks​ and left-wing journalist Chris Trotter​, and volunteers include a Marxist blogger and a church pastor.

“We don’t take stances on substantive issues because we couldn’t, even if we wanted to,” he says. “We simply agree that individuals should be allowed to peacefully make their case.”

Free speech is not so much left versus right, he says, but liberty-orientated versus authoritarian.

Had the Free Speech Coalition formed to advocate for a pair of left-wing speakers rather than two right-wingers, “it would have been interesting, and the tone would have been slightly different, but I don’t believe it would have made a big difference in the long run”.

The FSU now has 75,000 supporters, meaning those who have signed up for the emails, and more than 4000 of them donated nearly $500,000 over the past year. It has two full-time staff.

Ayling initially came onboard to run a campaign against proposed hate speech laws, which saw the FSU generate 15,000 of the nearly 20,000 submissions against the now-delayed laws. Justice Minister Kris Faafoi​ has said that “strong feedback” played a major part in the delay. Ayling adds that the FSU generated 92% of the submissions against Netsafe’s online safety code, and “succeeded in forcing them back to the drawing board”.

But the big one, a genuine academic freedom issue, involved the so-called “Listener Seven”.

supplied/Stuff British scientist Richard Dawkins was brought into the debate over mātauranga Māori.

It started in July 2021 with a letter to the magazine from seven Auckland University professors, including the distinguished psychologist Michael Corballis​, arguing that mātauranga Māori, or Māori knowledge, should not be taught in schools as part of NCEA science.

It went back and forth. The university’s Vice-Chancellor, Dawn Freshwater,​ publicly chastised the seven for the “hurt and dismay” they caused.

Not only did the Royal Society Te Apārangi not back the errant professors, it planned to drag Corballis, who has since died, Garth Cooper​ and Robert Nola​ before a disciplinary committee. Cooper and Nola eventually resigned.

When he resigned, Nola wrote that “the main issue underlying this dispute has to do with freedom of speech in the area of science. It has been long recognised that science best advances when it is open to the critical discussion of any of its doctrines, whether alleged to be indigenous or not.”

By last month, 70 of the Royal Society’s 400 fellows had called a no-confidence motion in the society, which finally backed down.

Auckland University will hold a symposium on mātauranga Māori and science.

Supplied Auckland University vice-chancellor Dawn Freshwater said scientists at her institution caused “hurt and dismay”.

In a long letter published in the New Zealand Medical Journal this month, titled “In defence of mātauranga Māori: a response to the ‘seven academics’”, Waikaremoana Waitoki​, a clinical psychologist and senior research fellow at the University of Waikato, saw “white saviour” thinking in the way some academics and their supporters portrayed the situation.

“This is where Māori are told which elements of our indigenous knowledge are important and to whom,” Waitoki wrote, adding that “the writers (as is their inherent privilege) relegate Māori knowledge to archival value, ceremony, management and policy”.

Regardless of the rights and wrongs of the argument about science and indigenous knowledge, many agree it was poorly handled by both the university and the Royal Society. And it was something of a godsend to the FSU.

They helped turn it into an international drama. Scientists Richard Dawkins​ and Steven Pinker​ went into bat for the renegade professors. “No indigenous myths from anywhere in the world, no matter how poetic or hauntingly beautiful, belong in science classes,” Dawkins wrote, in a stern letter to the Royal Society.

Spectator magazine associate editor Toby Young​ was just as critical and even printed the email address of the Royal Society’s chief executive in case readers wanted to complain. Young is also founder and director of the UK’s Free Speech Union, which New Zealand’s FSU is associated with.

MARK TAYLOR/STUFF A 70-year-old problem is being tackled with an 800-year-old mātauranga Māori solution just outside Rotorua. Video first published December 1 2021.

It was a revealing stoush, almost an intellectual equivalent to arguments about co-governance, asking how different knowledge systems can collaborate or co-exist.

It also gave FSU a boost in confidence.

“The Royal Society backed down because of pressure on them from prominent international critics like Dawkins and Jerry Coyne​ who only engaged the issue because we publicised the fact that the professors were being investigated,” Ayling says.

“We are getting major runs on the board, and we’ve only been going less than one year. The more battles we fight, the more our supporters also realise that free speech is the foundational right on which all our democratic liberties are founded. It is from free speech that our other rights emerge.”

NeONBRAND/Unsplash Some say the greatest thread to free speech at universities is not woke progressives, but managers.

Not the woke but the managers

But there is another way of looking at academic freedom. This view says that academics are not constrained by the fear of offending against progressive values, but by the very real pressures at a time when universities are stretched and under-staffed.

The battle is not with woke-ism, they say, but with managerialism and neoliberalism.

When Sandra Grey thinks of constrained academic freedom she has two recent examples, which are “tertiary institutions reprimanding academics for research that management doesn’t agree with, and using confidentiality statements to constrain the ability of academics to speak out when they see their fields harmed by restructuring.

“Managerialism, the overall strain on resources, and the constant threat of restructuring also has a chilling effect on academics, who feel fearful of repercussions for pursuing research that is unpopular with their managers.”

Jack Heinemann agrees. The academic freedom issues he hears about are from within the community itself rather than university versus academic or society versus academic. But the latter conflicts are the most visible and contentious.

“Most of the former are either dispatched appropriately through academic processes or left to fester, leading to issues of staff disengagement or bitterness. The cumulative toll is huge and comes from a failure of proper management and proper training of managers and staff. But each individual case is small scale and most go unnoticed by most.”

STUFF Judith Collins criticises "woke", a term used to describe awareness of social injustices, saying people who use it talk, but don't take action.

As other academics have said, it’s hard to speak freely if you think you might be made redundant or your department will cease to exist.

Ayling doesn’t disagree that academic freedom can be threatened by managerialism and neoliberalism, but says “we have been approached to work on opposition from the censorious ‘woke’. According to our members, it is the greater threat.

“Were academics to approach us and outline the fact that academic freedom and speech are being limited by the other factors, we would happily work with them to address that.”

There is yet another dimension to this. In the same week that Whitmore was cancelled, and Du Fresne got to speak, seven male academics from Massey University posted an article on The Conversation website arguing that while “a great deal has been written about threats to academic freedom,” including from “intrusive or risk averse university managers, the pressures to commercialise universities’ operations and governments bent on surveilling and stifling internal dissent”, misogyny should not be overlooked.

Misogynistic attacks on female academics and students are a subset of wider misogyny, including in politics.

The example was given of academics Rebekah Tromble​ in the Netherlands and Patricia Rossini​ in the US, who were bombarded with rape and death threats when they researched civility and tolerance online.

“With academic freedom comes the moral responsibility to challenge misogyny and not stay silent,” the Massey seven argued.

“As male academics we have an obligation not just to call out these sorts of behaviour but also to identify some of the corrosive consequences of the misogyny directed against women academics, wherever they may work.”

In this case, freedom to be heard could also come with an equivalent duty to speak up for others.