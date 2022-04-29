Former NZ SAS trooper drank from prosthetic leg of dead Afghan man

New Zealand SAS soldiers receive a US Presidential unit citation for their work in Afghanistan.

A former New Zealand SAS trooper who wore a Ku Klux Klan outfit at a party while serving in Afghanistan with the Australian SAS has admitted drinking from the prosthetic leg of an Afghan man allegedly executed during a mission.

The ex-trooper, codenamed Person 35, is a witness in the Australian Federal Court at Sydney in a defamation case brought by former Australian SAS corporal Ben Roberts-Smith.

Roberts-Smith, a Victoria Cross recipient, is his country’s most decorated living soldier. He is suing The Sydney Morning Herald, The Age, and The Canberra Times over a series of articles that claimed he committed war crimes in Afghanistan.

Roberts-Smith denies the allegations. His lawyers have argued that the accusations of war crimes made against him by some of his former comrades are motivated by jealousy and malice. The newspapers are pleading a defence of truth. Person 35 is giving evidence for Roberts-Smith.

Person 35 was a member of a 2004 NZSAS patrol that was attacked in Afghanistan by insurgents – an event that led to New Zealand serviceman Willie Apiata receiving the Victoria Cross for his actions, including carrying a seriously wounded comrade to safety.

Person 35 left the NZSAS in February 2008 and joined the Australian SAS the same month. He served with Roberts-Smith in Afghanistan in 2009, and has told the court he regards him as a “mate”.

Person 35 now works in the private sector in New Zealand, but has been granted name suppression by the Australian court for national security reasons. He is a central witness in the defamation proceedings as he was present with Roberts-Smith and other SAS troopers during a raid in 2009 on a compound known as Whiskey 108.

Some of those troopers have given evidence that during that mission, two Afghan men were found in a tunnel, including a man with a prosthetic leg. They say that after the men were brought out of the tunnel, Roberts-Smith executed the man with the prosthetic leg and ordered a junior SAS trooper to execute the other.

There is no dispute the two Afghan men were killed at the compound; however, Roberts-Smith denies any men were found in the tunnel. He denies giving any execution order and says he shot the man with the prosthetic leg outside the compound because he was an armed and legitimate target.

There is no suggestion that Person 35 took part in either killing. He was tasked with clearing the tunnel and has told the court he saw no Afghans inside it.

The prosthetic leg of the man Roberts-Smith killed was removed by another SAS trooper and taken back to the Australian SAS base at Tarin Kowt in Uruzgan province and used as a drinking implement during parties.

It was at one of those parties that Person 35 wore a Ku Klux Klan outfit and was photographed holding a hangman’s noose and burning a cross. Asked on Thursday by Arthur Moses, SC, Roberts-Smith’s lawyer, why he had worn the outfit, Person 35 said he wore it for a fancy dress party.

“It was the easiest costume to manufacture at short notice,” he said. “I knew someone else was coming to the party in Black Face, and thought it would be funny.”

Black Face is a form of makeup used mainly by non-Black people as a caricature of Black people. It is widely regarded as highly offensive.

Asked why he thought it would be funny to wear the Ku Klux Klan costume, Person 35 said: “Just a parody. Just for a laugh.” He said it was “just to make fun of the actual Klan itself. They’re pretty pathetic, and I was just making a joke of it.”

Asked by Moses if he was reprimanded by anyone for wearing the Ku Klux Klan outfit, Person 35 replied: “No, I was not. I actually won the fancy dress competition that night.”

In other evidence, Person 35 confirmed that there were multiple “kill boards” at the Australian base in Tarin Kowt and at other bases.

“There was a kill board in the troop office – a list of the [names of the] targets that we had killed in the course of our duties.”

He added that “there was a kill board on the back door of [Ben Roberts-Smith’s] room”.

Person 35 was asked by Nicholas Owens, SC, the newspapers' lawyer, if he thought it was destructive of society to question the conduct of individual members of the military about what they did overseas.

"I think it is, yes," he replied. "If you're going to question a soldier on what happened overseas then you need to question the military about what happened overseas first."

In evidence given Thursday, Person 35 confirmed that Roberts-Smiths’ employer, billionaire Kerry Stokes, the owner of Australia’s Channel Seven Network is paying his legal expenses in the defamation case.

He said Stokes has also been paying for his legal expenses relating to an inquiry by the Inspector General of the Australian Defence Force (IGADF) into war crimes allegedly committed by Australian forces in Afghanistan.

Person 35 has been questioned under oath by the IGADF inquiry. That inquiry found evidence that 39 Afghan prisoners or civilians had been murdered by, or on the instruction of, Australian special forces.

The Australian Federal Police is now investigating these war crimes allegations.

The case is continuing.