'We're just so relieved': Kiwi missing in Amsterdam for a week found alive

Missing New Zealander Joanna Ji, unaccounted for in Amsterdam.

A New Zealander missing in Amsterdam for more than a week without her phone, wallet or passport has been found alive, police say.

Joanna Ji, 25, had been missing in Amsterdam since Wednesday, April 20, her family said.

A police spokeswoman said on Friday morning Ji had been found alive.

Her older sister Maria Ji told Stuff they had been contacted and informed Joanna had been found alive.

READ MORE:

* Family of Kiwi missing in Amsterdam beg: 'Please help us get our girl home'



“Absolutely indescribable,” said Maria of the news.

“We’re just so relieved.”

She thanked authorities in the Netherlands and New Zealand, the international community and the media for their support.

Maria said she had no details on the circumstances of the disappearance and the family had not yet spoken to Joanna.

Maria told Stuff her belongings had been found and handed into Netherlands police by a member of the public.

An NZ police officer usually based in London had headed to Amsterdam to assist in the search, Maria said.

She said her sister had been studying law and arts at the University of Auckland when she embarked on an OE.

It was unlike her to not contact family for an extended period, she said.

“It’s very out of character for her.”

Family members were planning to fly out to Amsterdam to help in the search in early May.

Posts to social media from the family say Ji was last seen at Volkshotel in Amsterdam.