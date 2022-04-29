West Auckland scaffolder fighting for his life after high-voltage electric shock

Ex tropical cyclone Dovi brought down multiple trees and powerlines in Hamilton

A young father of three has suffered from severe burns, had both his arms amputated, and is now fighting for his life in hospital, after suffering an electric shock on a scaffolding worksite in West Auckland on Tuesday, April 19.

Toni Paikea​, mother to Jahden Nelson, said Nelson was holding a steel pole when it touched low-hanging overhead power lines.

Paikea said her son received a severe electric shock as he took the entire voltage of that power line. She said he suffered a heart attack on site after the incident.

A neighbour who asked to remain anonymous told a Stuff reporter they heard a large “bang” at the time of the incident, followed by the sound of something falling.

READ MORE:

* Companies fined $30k each after worker sustains significant electric shock

* Owner's 20-hour vigil as Instagram-famous cockatoo hangs upside down from powerlines

* Auckland scaffolding company fined $180,000 for unsafe work practices

* Power cuts possible as high winds expected to hit Auckland



A spokesperson from Middlemore Hospital said Nelson was in a critical condition.

Supplied Jahden Nelson, 28, has had both arms amputated after receiving a severe electric shock on Tuesday, April 19.

Paikea said: “He's got severe burns throughout his body and both arms have now been amputated. He's going into the operating theatre again today, as doctors are looking for burnt fibres which have remained in his internal system and are causing the infections.

“He’s needing support in every possible way. He's on dialysis every second day because his kidneys are failing. I've offered to give him one of mine.”

She said his three children – aged 3, 2 and the youngest due to turn 1 in May – are not coping.

“They want their dad home. I know they're hurting. I can see it in their eyes. He's a loving father, and he wears his heart on his shoulder. He's just a beautiful, humble man.”

Due to risk of infection, only two people are allowed in a room with Nelson at a time and the family – including the mother of Nelson’s children – have been taking turns staying with him.

Paikea said on her nights off, she sometimes sleeps in the car in the hospital car park.

Supplied Toni Paikea, left, pictured her son Jahden Nelson, who remains in a critical condition at Middlemore Hospital.

Paikea said Supercity Scaffolding, the company Nelson is contracted to, offered to provide the family with food vouchers, petrol, and offered to pay for a car park at Middlemore Hospital.

She said lines company Vector also offered her supermarket and petrol gift vouchers, worth $1000.

“No money can ever erase what's just happened,” said Paikea.

“What health and safety protocols were in place? I know, as an ex-business owner, you're supposed to give a debrief on the work site as well as health and safety.

“My son has been in the industry since he was 16. I know in my heart with his knowledge he would have thought the power lines were turned off because the lines weren’t sleeved.”

Lucy Xia/Stuff The work site where Jahden Nelson received a severe electric shock when his pole touched low-hanging power lines.

A spokesperson for Supercity Scaffolding said they could not comment on an ongoing investigation and referred Stuff to WorkSafe for comment.

A spokesperson for WorkSafe said: “WorkSafe is investigating an incident involving a worker who suffered significant injury after contact with power lines while dismantling scaffolding.”

WorkSafe said as the investigation is ongoing, they could not comment any further.

A Vector spokesperson said: “Vector’s role in this incident was limited to issuing a close approach consent before work began. These are issued in accordance with electricity safety standards to construction companies to provide minimum distances and safe work practices for working near power lines.

“This is a standard process in the construction industry and is required for anyone working next to power lines. It identifies the minimum approach distance from lines – this is the calculated safe working distance that provides worker protection when working near power lines.

“The consent highlights the risks of working close to the lines and enables the company to work within defined areas. Once it has been issued, it is up to the company to manage within those parameters, maintaining safe distances from the power lines.”

A Givealittle page has been set up by Paikea to support the family.