'Bullet through his brain': RSA chief's Anzac speech draws complaints, praise

A speech by RSA head Marty Donoghue at an Anzac Day service is drawing both praise and criticism.

The short speech by Marty Donoghue, chief executive of the Returned and Services Association (RSA), happened at the Titahi Bay RSA on Monday.

Critics say he should not have delivered a poem about suicide without warning to a public audience.

But an academic and specialist in war literature says it was the ideal poem for the occasion, and Donoghue was right not to sanitise its contents.

“It is another Anzac Day, another dawn service, and yet somehow we have moved away from what the dawn service was,” the speech began.

Donoghue, a former NZ Army private and later an officer with five overseas tours of duty under his belt, said the dawn service is a military funeral to remember those who died.

“And yet somehow they’ve morphed into Disneyland, with light shows, politicians, laments from those who never served, and endless references to the Anzac Spirit.

“The dawn service is a funeral. So rather than me witter on, let me ask that you reflect and remember: remember our colleagues that have fallen, remember whānau that have served and remember those who currently serve.”

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Marty Donoghue, chief executive of the RSA.

He finished by reading Suicide in the Trenches by World War I poet Siegfried Sassoon, featuring the line: “He put a bullet through his brain, no one spoke of him again.”

After it was shared on social media the speech began to garner complaints to the RSA head, some of which have been seen by Stuff.

An email from Titahi Bay Residents Association chairman Graeme Ebbett to RSA national director Murray Hobson said Donoghue’s “graphic descriptions of suicide” in reading the poem was inappropriate, given the RSA is a mental health support provider to veterans.

The email also said the Titahi Bay RSA was an inappropriate place for Donoghue to speak given a well-publicised rift in the club between former service members and associate members over, among other things, how to spend the windfall from the sale of the clubrooms.

Another email to RSA head office, from a woman whom Stuff has chosen not to name, complained the poem was too graphic. She did not attend the service but complained after seeing the video on Facebook.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern lays a wreath to commemorate Anzac Day during the dawn service at Auckland War Memorial Museum.

“I know that Sassoon is held in high regard as a distinguished writer known for his bold writing of war, however, there is a time and place for such things, and more importantly one must always consider the audience.

“I am all for courageous conversations, but they need to be managed appropriately especially in the presence of children.”

Speaking to Stuff, Donoghue said he believed Anzac Day services should be about honouring the dead and allowing veterans and their family to observe a meaningful remembrance, not overt or gaudy displays of patriotism.

He defended his use of the poem.

“One of the key issues that we have is veteran suicide,” he said.

But he was happy to apologise to anyone who had found the line about suicide in the poem upsetting, he said.

Fiona Goodall/Getty Images Veterans leave the court of honour after they commemorate Anzac Day at a dawn service on Monday.

However, Donoghue said the end of the poem was also relevant to Anzac Day, which reads: “You smug-faced crowds with kindling eye / Who cheer when soldier lads march by / Sneak home and pray you'll never know / The hell where youth and laughter go.”

“The second part of that poem really is about how Anzac Day is not about clapping and doing some of that more jingoistic rah rah rah things, it is about allowing those veterans and whānau to have a meaningful event.”

Victoria University English professor Harry Ricketts wrote a book on World War I poets including Sassoon and co-edited the Penguin Book of New Zealand War Writing.

“I would certainly support that poem being read out,” he said

“I think the last thing anybody should do with anything like an RSA or Anzac Day or similar kind of event is sanitise what it's commemorating.

kevin stent/Stuff English professor and Poet Harry Ricketts say we shouldn’t forget about the horrors of war.

“That’s not doing the people who took part in wars any favours. War brings out all sorts of things, including heroism and altruism and courage and all of those things, but it brings horrors too, and people shouldn’t pretend that it doesn’t.”

Ricketts echoed Donoghue’s comments about the final lines.

“Sassoon has already anticipated the kind of reaction that the complainants are making.”