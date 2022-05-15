Tīrau Domain upgrade takes shape with plans for playground, pump track, botanical walk

An overview of progress at the Tīrau Domain construction site.

Work to complete the long-awaited Tīrau Domain and walkway upgrade is almost complete with stage two of the project well underway.

The $1,425,350 project is a collaboration between the South Waikato District Council's Tīrau Community Board and Tīrau's Domain Action Group.

Stage one works began last year and are now complete after lead contractor Downer finished the final tidy up of stage one elements, including ground shaping, pathways, a new bridge and car park.

Much of the area is once again open to the public, but some parts remain closed while stage two work is completed.

READ MORE:

* Resignation sparks ​Tīrau by-election

* Call for overhaul of iconic Waikato toilets

* South Waikato Blue Spring making Chinese feel at home



The new walkway and bridge now directly connects the town to the Tīrau Domain.

As part of the stage two works, new public toilets have been moved to the site and new playground equipment, picnic tables and an all weather shelter will soon be available.

A new bicycle pump track being built by top trail building company Empire of Dirt is also a few weeks away from completion.

When complete, the new-look Tīrau Domain will feature a walkway into town, playground, pump track for bikes, toilets, new car parking, a dog exercise park, multi-use fields, new bridges, and a 1.8km botanical walk.

Supplied The Ōraka bridge at the Tīrau Domain is open to the public.

A council spokesperson said the toilets are complete after being constructed off site but are not yet ready for use.

A team is also working with the Domain Action Group on what playground equipment it can purchase with the remaining budget along with new signage.

The domain is accessible during stage two with smaller sections cordoned off for safety.

An opening event is being planned for the end of May or early June, depending on when the project is complete.