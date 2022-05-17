'Significant damage' in early morning house fire in Christchurch

An early morning house fire in Christchurch has left the property with “significant damage” and led to the evacuation of a neighbouring home.

Four fire crews fought the “substantial” blaze on Avonside Drive in Avonside after reports of the fire were made about 2.50am on Tuesday.

Avonside Drive was temporarily closed between Gloucester St and Lionel St due to the fire.

Crews from Christchurch, Woolston and Anzac Drive attended the fire, which was “well alight” when they arrived, a Fire and Emergency spokesperson said.

READ MORE:

* Garage gutted by fire in Christchurch

* Alliance Group's Lorneville plant closed after fire in boiler room

* CCTV appeal after derelict house goes up in flames in Wellington



No-one was in the house when it caught fire, and the occupants had since been notified of what happened.

However, a neighbouring house where a couple with a baby lived was evacuated as a precaution, fire investigator Wayne Hamilton said.

The house suffered “significant damage” from the fire and could be “a total loss”.

Support had been offered to the occupants. All crews had left by the afternoon and the house was fenced off.

Inquiries into the cause of the fire were ongoing but it was not being considered suspicious at this stage and it was possibly caused by an electrical fault, he said.

“It’s a timely reminder how fast a fire spreads.”

With winter on its way and more people turning on their heaters, “it’s a good time to consider fire safety”, Hamilton said.

Fire alarms at neighbouring houses were also checked on Tuesday morning, he said.