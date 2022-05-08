What's the price to pay for trampling marae tikanga during anti-mandate protests?

Tina Olsen describes the effect of the anti-mandate protestors on the local marae.

A warning to all those who trampled marae tikanga during the mass anti-mandate protests earlier this year: restore balance or the burden of shame from those transgressions could be carried by your descendants for generations. Florence Kerr reports.

During the 23-day occupation of Parliament by anti-mandate protesters, *Rawiri, a designer based in Auckland, was tasked with trawling social media.

His job was to check protest footage and report back to his koro.

“They’re not on there,,” Rawiri would tell his Koro, who was in the Far North. “Right-o. Pōmārie,” his koro would respond. Then the line would go dead.

Rawiri only wanted his first name used. He didn’t want to out his cousins nor did he want to be publicly connected to them.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Māori whānau were scouring footage of the anti-mandate protests for family members, in case they needed to travel to Wellington to apologise to mana whenua for the actions of their relations.

Rawiri’s mission was to see if his cousins, who attended the anti-mandate protests, were deliberately breaking tikanga (Māori lore) on the ancestral lands of Taranaki Whānui who hold mana whenua status over the land where Parliament sits.

If Rawiri’s cousins broke tikanga, his Koro and a small contingent of their whānau would have made the pilgrimage to Wellington to meet with mana whenua to apologise and take the necessary steps to remedy the situation.

“Koro wanted to protect the rest of us that were not involved,” Rawiri said

“We were brought up with those stories about whānau being cursed because tikanga had been broken. Scoff at it all you want, but I wasn’t prepared to test it out or wear this hara (transgression) our cousins were creating, but we had no choice, our shared whakapapa meant they put us in a protest we wanted nothing to do with. Koro was doing what he could to try and shield us from that.”

Tikanga, is often referred to as Māori principles of behaviour developed over time from the past to inform the future. It can be used to help maintain balance between the physical and metaphysical realms. And, is derived from the concept of ‘tika’, to make correct.

Rawiri’s whānau were not alone in scouring social media to see if relatives were directly involved in violating the rights of mana whenua.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Anti-Mandate protests at Parliament in Wellington. Police and protesters clash.

During the occupation, protesters allegedly smashed the windows of Taranaki Whānui offices in Wellington, dumped raw sewage into the moana, shouted at tamariki (children)and kaumātua on the streets.

A group of protesters invaded Pipitea Marae in Thorndon Quay and attempted to “trespass” mana whenua, who were working with police and Māori Wardens, from their own tūrangawaewe (standing ground). Another contingent of protesters then tried to invade Wainuiōmata Marae and papa kainga (home base).

Taranaki Whānui leadership received koha (donations) and apologies from embarrassed whānau here and abroad in their bid to remedy the actions of their family members who attended the protests.

The repeated violations brought together iwi from across Te Ika ā Māui (North Island) in late February, a few days before the protests came to an end, in a show of solidarity with mana whenua.

The unprecedented move saw Taranaki Whānui lay Te Kahu o Te Raukura across their ancestral land - a cloak of aroha and peace to protect the land, sea and their people, and they hoped the protesters would take heed of their call to respect the whenua, moana and people in Wellington.

While some did leave the protest line, many stayed. Days later police forced protesters off the grounds revealing extensive damage to the whenua that will take time to heal.

Protesters cried foul over the way police dealt with them, Rawiri called it karma.

“You cannot expect to do what you’ve done to mana whenua and not expect repercussions from that.”

As the occupation of Parliament grounds ended, another battle began. This one was in the Lower Hutt suburb of Wainuiōmata.

The battle of Wainuiōmata

As Deb McIvor’s expert hands manoeuvred the garment under the frantic tapping of the sewing machine needle the phone rang.

McIvor was volunteering her sewing skills at the local Pātaka Kai, a place that fed and clothed thousands who were doing it tough in Wainuiōmata during the pandemic. She was busy and the Omicron surge increased her mahi.

Jericho Rock-Archer Wainuiōmata Marae manager Tina Ratana Olsen said the community stood together as one to stop protesters from storming their marae.

On the other end of the phone was a Wainuiōmata Marae manager Tina Olsen-Ratana. The protesters were coming, Olsen-Ratana said. They were looking for somewhere new to set up base, and they had targeted the marae.

After seeing the actions at Parliament, Wainuiōmata Marae whānau were clear, no one would be taking their marae.

“In all my years I have never seen tikanga so blatantly trampled like that, it was shocking to see,” McIvor said.

“If we don’t protect our sacred practices and spaces, what is the point of it all? We have those customs for a reason. I still can’t get over the fact they could do that without worrying about the consequences.”

McIvor left her sewing machine and went straight to the marae to stand guard, without a second thought for her safety.

There was a small group of women, some grandmothers. They stood across the driveway, waiting for the convoy.

As word got around more marae whānau and community members showed up to help stand guard.

“We started out with three fold-out chairs on the frontline, by the end of the week we had gazebos, kapa haka performances, kai everywhere,” McIvor said.

“It wasn’t just Māori on the frontline, we had our entire community turn up to protect the marae because of the work the marae does for the entire community, from vaccines, classes for various things. It was multicultural on that line.”

The Wainuiōmata Marae had acted as a community vaccination hub of sorts, somewhere where the locals could receive their vaccines.

Those who lived further away were even serviced by a mobile vaccination bus.

Jericho Rock-Archer Wainuiōmata stalwart Deb McIvor was one of the first protectors to take the line to stop protesters from gaining access to their whenua.

Wainuiōmata Marae general manager Tina Olsen-Ratana wasn’t surprised by the protesters’ actions.

While a majority accepted and applauded the work of the marae, a few were against it, and took matters in their own hands by making death threats against vaccination staff during and after work hours, Olsen-Ratana said.

Anti-vaxxers had also entered Wainuiōmata marae through the back door and attempted to trespass the home people, the hau kāinga and vaccination staff. All this happened in the lead-up to the Parliament protests, she said.

Earlier in the day, hours before protesters showed up in Wainuiōmata, a man had come onto the marae and asked the caretaker about their security system. This strange request that was immediately reported back to Olsen-Ratana.

She knew the marae was the next target.

“There’s been lots of threats particularly to our vaccination nurses in their own time as well. There was one vaccination nurse just doing her washing at the laundromat, and she got threatened. Our local Pātaka Kai ... they had people go in there and threaten them and this was weeks before what happened in Parliament.

“There have been threats of hangings … The people who have been supporting whānau with Covid and with the vaccinations have been threatened, so that was all a build up to what happened here.”

The mobile vaccination bus also came under attack by anti-vaxxers and staff threatened during the lead up to the protests.

Jericho Rock-Archer/Stuff One protester was subdued and arrested at Wainuiōmata Marae.

“Irrespective of your beliefs no one deserves that. They didn’t deserve that kind of harassment and treatment.”

When the protesters arrived at the entrance of Wainuiōmata Marae, they were greeted by a seemingly impenetrable wall made of community members of every ethnicity, age and social standing.

Local leaders, Rotary members, gang members, league players, teens as well as elderly knitters stood side-by-side blocking entry to the marae.

The Wainuiōmata Marae protectors made a pact not to engage with protesters in slinging matches, not to live stream their side on social media, and they made a concerted effort to be respectful when protesters attempted to use whakapapa and the Māori concept of manaakitanga (hospitality) to guilt the community into giving them access to their whenua.

Those holding the line wouldn’t be drawn, instead choosing to use peaceful resistance – a historical concept some on the frontline were able to relate to their ancestors who were part of the resistance at Parihaka.

In one instance Olsen-Ratana said a protester yelled at the Wainuiōmata protectors to remember Parihaka, where Crown troops invaded the peaceful Taranaki settlement.

A kuia on the frontline became upset – those were her tīpuna (ancestors) he was attempting to use to gain access.

Stuff Wainuiomata residents blocked off the lawn at the front of their marae and had a clear message for Parliament protesters wanting to relocate.

Olsen-Ratana said the marae management were not asked by protesters beforehand if they could stay. “You don’t have an entitlement that allows you to just walk in and please yourself,” she said.

“Definitely, the breach of tikanga was a big one, even by their actions at the gate, but that’s why we took it out there right, because whatever happens out there, happens out there.

“But the audacity to think you have this entitlement and this complete disregard for tikanga was just not on, and they showed that with their actions around Pipitea and at Parliament.

“That's Māori land, it's not just Parliament. The waste going into Tangaroa (ocean) with no care at all and thinking you can just walk in here. We couldn’t let them do that here.”

A few streets over at the Te Puna Wai papa kāinga complex developed by Taranaki Whānui, locals got wind that protesters were planning to use open spaces within the complex to camp.

Jericho Rock-Archer Papakāinga protector Regan Campbell-Tapa said protesters hurled abuse as them when they couldn’t gain access to their whenua.

Local resident Regan Tapa-Campbell who lives near the entrance of the complex said kuia and kaumātua led the defence.

“I saw our kaumātua first come down with their cars and scooters to block the road off and whānau put trucks in front of the alleyways to stop access there.”

When the first wave of protesters arrived they could not breach the line, so instead hurled abuse at the papakāinga defense force.

“We had all our lot and whānau from around the community just coming in to do shift changes even during the nighttime. We had whānau sleeping in cars to protect the area.

“We were telling our kuia and kaumātua to get back inside because it was makariri (cold) and we were OK to stand guard, but they wouldn’t listen,” Tapa-Campbell said.

“And when they would go home for a break they would come back with kai they had cooked.”

The protesters would circle the block slowly in their vehicles trying to find weaknesses in the defence line of those protecting the papa kāinga. It was impenetrable.

The growing number of marae protectors made it impossible for protesters to gain entry, with many finding refuge at local holiday accommodation sites.

After a few days it became apparent to some protesters that the line of defence at the marae and papa kāinga could not be breached.

While some moved on, others attempted to rectify the imbalance they had brought by breaking tikanga.

GLENN MCCONNELL/Stuff Taranaki Whānui laid Te Kahu o Te Raukura, a cloak of aroha, across their whenua around Parliament in Wellington after protesters invaded their marae.

“We were reached out to by a small group of protesters who wanted to apologise,” Olsen-Ratana said.

“We also had a group of protesters that were staying at a holiday park not far from our marae who also wanted to come and apologise, and we let them. We came to an amicable agreement with them during that restoration process that that apology would mean for them to leave in peace and go with our blessings, and they left our area the next day.”

Since then, vaccination workers and marae staff have not been abused.

Not everyone was sorry

For the hau kāinga at Pipitea Marae in central Wellington however, apologies from actual protesters have been less forthcoming. They had received one text saying “soz”.

Kara Puketapu-Dentice​, the chairman of the Taranaki WhānuiPort Nicholson Block Settlement Trust, who was born and raised in Wainuiōmata, and belongs to Pipitea Marae, said the blatant disregard for tikanga over the duration of the protests and then the battle for Wainuiōmata was sickening.

He, like Rawiri, and many Māori across the country, also reviewed footage from the protests to see if he had any direct whakapapa (genealogical) links to those involved.

“There was deep shame from a whole number of whānau who connected with us to apologise because they did see their whānau on those videos,” Puketapu-Dentice said.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Taranaki Whānui uri Kara Puketapu-Dentice said while many protesters were actively breaching tikanga, there were many across the country and abroad trying to restore it.

“And they apologised on behalf of their uri (descendants) and their whānau for the actions, transgressions and the breaches from one of their own. We received koha as well from whānau across the motu and Australia to try and restore that mana, and I’m glad to see that whilst there were some who were actively trying to breach tikanga there were also some who were actively trying to restore it. So that was heartening to see.

“But to do what they did totally undermined the code that we have as a people, that enables us to operate in a way of balance, in a way of utu (maintenance of balance), in goodwill and honour.

“In many ways these people were quite lucky that they encountered us in a situation where we had the police and Māori wardens there because if it was just us … the situation might have been different.”

The anger at those that breached tikanga was felt across the nation and abroad.

In the final days of the protest the mana whenua laid Te Kahu o Te Raukura – a cloak of peace, a spiritual protection over the land and people of the area. It also served as a strong warning to protesters about their responsibility as visitors.

It also calmed the fury being felt throughout Māoridom, particularly those ready to take matters into their own hands to seek justice for the breaches.

The situation on Parliament grounds had reached heights unseen and slight changes made to the ceremony went largely unnoticed to the untrained eye. However, those that understood the kawa (Māori customs) could see that mana whenua had laid down more than just a peaceful protection. It was a clear warning to protesters one more breach would not be tolerated.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Police clash with protesters as they remove tents and camping equipment from the occupation site on day 23 of the anti-mandate protests at Parliament in Wellington.

“We were angry, we were frustrated and when we laid our Raukura into the whenua, in that symbolic laying of Te Kahu o te Raukura, we would typically do that with a young kōtiro (girl) who would undertake that act,” Puketapu-Dentice said.

“But we decided the transgressions against us were so severe that we needed to do it with a bit more force. And hence why we used our kai rākau (warrior) to lay down Te Kahu o te Raukura, Which was basically saying here is our raukura we will lay that out first but if you undermine that once more than here’s our rakau. To our mind our raukura is here, but it has a backbone”.

The changes to the ceremony were rationalised after intense wānanga with iwi leaders on how they could do this, and they were able to do it by relying on their rich history and stories.

Another change was where on the marae the ceremony was held.

“Normally we undertake these processes inside the whare, that’s our tikanga, but not this time, it was on the ātea, and that was sending a clear message that we were in the realm of Tū now. We weren’t holding back”.

Once the cloak was laid, two days later police cleared the protesters from the whenua. Taranaki Whānui were not involved in that action, but had maintained regular contact around the policing of the protests while it was in progress.

“My sense is that with the laying of Te Kahu o te Raukura, our words and our actions gave police the sense of social licence to do what they did,” Puketapu-Dentice said.

“And we did speak with Police Commissioner Andrew Coster, and we said we didn’t want to see violence because we knew that if there was violence it would be our own uri, our own brown brothers and sisters on the front page, on the news ... I didn’t want our whānau to be further painted in a bad light, it’s not fair, they’re just puppets of a right-wing fascist machine.”

Tikanga expert Professor Tom Roa says that when tikanga is breached it creates an imbalance.

“So what do we do about it? Well (Taranaki Whānui) have done a very spiritual, very proper Māori thing that is also Christian. Their karakia was to restore a balance, to bring about something that will restore a balance … That might work for the land and for them as people of that land but what about the people that caused the imbalance and in that respect? We have hohou rongo (to make peace after conflict).”

“The ones that have caused the imbalance, if they recognise that they have done something wrong they can participate and invite the hohou rongo which is a reconciliation, and they can seek forgiveness, and they meet with the people they have wronged and, in this case, on the land where they have committed the transgression and take responsibility.

Kelly Hodel/Stuff Waikato Professor Tom Roa says there are ways to restore balance when tikanga is breached.

Puketapu-Dentice said those that stormed marae and actively broke tikanga will be remembered for their actions.

“I think there is an understanding amongst our people, that these individuals will carry the shame of this and unless they come back to restore that imbalance that they caused by breaking tikanga that shame will persist,” he said.

“But our whānau are restorative people, and we welcome them back and will take them in if they wish to undertake that process. And we will teach them about our tikanga. We want to fix, and support the fixing and the healing because once we do that, us the home people, our collective mana, our mauri is restored. They are our uri and they are our whānau, and we have a collective responsibility in that healing process.”