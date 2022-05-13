Former eco-villagers' warning for those donating to charity locked in dispute

A former general manager of a charitable trust locked in court action over a failed Hawke's Bay eco-village is advising anyone making donations to be aware they may be funding a legal battle initiated by its leaders.

Ben and Whitney Callander lived at Kotare Village – conceived by respected permaculture movement gurus Bob Corker and Kay Baxter and their charitable trust, the Koanga Institute – for about three years. For much of that time they worked for the institute in various capacities.

The couple is one of 16 leaseholders at the defunct eco-village near Wairoa and still hold a 34-year lease, costing $79,000, for a plot of land.

Ben Callander said the breakdown of the relationship between Corker and Baxter, and those who bought into their proposal, had been an extremely traumatising and costly process.

“We were sold this rosy, beautiful example of what life could be. Bob painted this amazing picture of what the future would be like, but when the spell is broken and you realise the limitations behind who they are and that it’s all a pipedream, you’re left disillusioned and resentful,” he said.

Stuff Ben and Whitney Callander with children Jude, 5, and Aubrey, 2.

The couple, who had their second child while living at the village in March 2020, decided to move out and have been living in Taranaki since October 2020.

“We put our life savings into it [their lease]. That money tied up in Kotare is all the money we spent years saving. I’d love more than anything to be in a position to buy a house and to move on with our lives but it seems the decision to get involved in Kotare Village will haunt us for some time yet,” Whitney Callander said.

There is now a deadlock between the villagers and the institute. The villagers alleged mismanagement of finances, reckless spending, failure to manage debt and operating while insolvent.

Corker and Baxter said the villagers had acted in bad faith, been dishonest and had caused financial loss, and in December 2019 they went to the High Court seeking to put the village into liquidation. They wanted the land to be sold and proceeds divided equally.

SUPPLIED Kotare Village, near Wairoa. The pale green sections are those belonging to the Koanga Institute.

The villagers rejected the claims and filed a counter-claim.

For the past 29 months the parties have been in a stalemate.

Ben Callander said his role with Koanga involved looking after the accounts, and he “saw a lot of money coming in from donors going to pay lawyers’ bills".

“There were some large donations. Without them I don’t know how they [Corker and Baxter] would have paid the lawyers.

“It doesn’t seem right that people are donating money that is being used to fund a legal fight that was started by individuals, not the Institute. I don’t think this battle should have anything to do with Koanga Institute. Its resources shouldn’t be used to fight a battle ultimately caused by Bob and Kay.”

The latest financial reports submitted to the Charities Services show the Koanga Institute received $475,000 in gifts and donations in the year to June 30, 2021.

The dispute was down for a court callover hearing in April 2022, but was put off for another three months because Koanga said it was looking to find funds to buy most of the villagers out and to settle debts.

On April 27 the Institute launched a Givealittle page campaign seeking $25,000 for a seed drying facility. The campaign has raised more than $30,000 so far.

Corker and his lawyer, Jol Bates, were contacted with a list of questions in regards to the Callanders’ comments, including whether donations had been, or would be used for legal action, or how donors could find out how their donations had been used.

They did not answer any of the questions.

Instead, Baxter said the trust board had to respond because Bates had Covid and they would respond as soon as he had recovered.