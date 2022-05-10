Christchurch's new stadium faces another budget blowout of at least $50m

Preliminary design images of Christchurch’s 30,000 seat stadium, including this one, were released earlier this year.

Christchurch’s 30,000-seat stadium, Te Kaha, has blown its budget by at least another $50 million, Stuff understands.

City councillors will soon have to decide whether they either increase the $533m budget once again, head back to the drawing board or pause the project.

Council staff are refusing to comment on the spiralling costs, saying more information will be available in the coming weeks.

But the council has advised the Treasury of issues with the budget, a spokesperson for the Government department said.

“As with many infrastructure projects, we note that cost escalation is putting pressure on the budget,” the spokesperson said.

Stuff understands city councillors have been told behind closed doors that the project is at least $50m over budget.

STACY SQUIRES An official site blessing of Te Kaha (the arena) and Te Kaharoa (the precinct), and a sod-turning ceremony mark the start of early works on Canterbury’s 30,000 seat stadium.

It comes just weeks before the lead contractor is expected to submit its final bid for the project, which will outline the final price tag.

This new blowout is the second time the project has faced a major cost escalation.

In August last year, councillors decided to increase the project budget by $50m to ensure it could be built with 30,000 seats.

Staff involved with the stadium had warned in recent months that a fresh blowout could happen.

In April the project’s independent chairman, Barry Bragg, said the stadium was facing “enormous pressure” with material costs. Bragg has not responded to requests for comment.

STACY SQUIRES/Stuff Former Greater Christchurch Regeneration Minister Megan Woods, the stadium’s board chairman Barry Bragg and Christchurch mayor Lianne Dalziel turning the first sod on the site of the Te Kaha stadium last month.

A council report published in April said the project’s contractor had advised that “like all construction projects in NZ at the moment, they are facing increased escalation and supply issues, including the effects of the Ukraine war”.

Mary Richardson, the council’s general manager of citizens and community, said in a statement the council was aware of the potential for cost escalation.

“We will provide more information when the cost is finalised and a report comes to council in the coming weeks,” she said on Friday.

“Until then, we have no further comment.”

ALDEN WILLIAMS/Stuff The stadium will be built over three city blocks in central Christchurch, here pictured in February last year.

Australian engineering firm Besix Watpac, which heads the consortium designing and building the stadium, is expected to provide the project’s final price tag to the independent governance board before May 27.

Richardson said the board would then present the final cost to the council in early July.

Asked for her reaction to the latest blowout, Canterbury Employers’ Chamber of Commerce chief executive Leeann​ Watson said an increase in costs was not a huge surprise, given all construction projects were facing supply chain challenges, significant increases in costs due to inflation, and workforce shortages.

“The more delays we see in any infrastructure projects, the more likely we’ll see those costs continue to escalate,” she added.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Canterbury Employers’ Chamber of Commerce chief executive Leeann Watson says other developments and investments are relying on completion of the new central city stadium.

She said the stadium was a significant project for the region and other developments and investments were relying on its completion.

Watson said she just wanted those responsible to get on with the stadium and get it built.

A 30,000-seat stadium is expected to bring in $16m of visitor spending annually, according to a ChristchurchNZ forecast last year, whereas a 25,000-seat stadium would bring in $13.6m.

Construction of the stadium is slated to begin in July, and some early on-site works have already begun.

Christchurch City Council/Supplied Christchurch’s new stadium is expected to hold up to 30,000 spectators for sporting events.

At this stage, the project’s entire budget is $533m – with $230m from the Government and at least $253m from Christchurch City Council.

Who will front up with the final $50m remains undecided.

The council previously said that once the final price tag was known, it would approach neighbouring councils to ask for a contribution.

If those councils decline, Christchurch ratepayers will pick up the extra cost.

This budget blowout is the second major one to hit the stadium project.

In July last year, the initial concept design was estimated to be $88.8m over budget.

The council decided at the time to address it by reducing the number of seats – a decision which infuriated some residents and local businesses.

Following the backlash and emergence of new budgetary information, the council committed another $50m to the stadium to ensure it would be built with 30,000 seats.

At the time, council staff said the additional $50m was a “preliminary estimate” of what was needed.

Staff said the project would not have cost certainty until design work was finished and the final contract bid was made.

- Additional reporting by Tina Law