Pedestrian critically injured in Auckland crash

A pedestrian is critically injured following a crash in Glen Innes. (File photo)

A pedestrian has been critically injured in a crash in Auckland.

Police said they were attending the incident on Mayfair Place, Glen Innes.

The incident was reported around 1.30pm on Friday and the pedestrian was being taken to hospital.

Police said the Serious Crash Unit was examining the scene.

This is the second pedestrian to be injured in an incident in Auckland in the last two days.

On Thursday, a pedestrian in their 60s was seriously injured after a crash in Bucklands Beach, east Auckland.