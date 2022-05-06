Arrest after man walked into Masterton petrol station with stab wounds

An attendant at Z petrol station in Masterton called an ambulance after a man arrived with stab wounds.

Police have arrested a 22-year-old man in relation to a grievous assault that took place at a residential address in Masterton on Wednesday.

It comes after man walked into Z petrol station that same day with a number of stab wounds and asked an attendant to call him an ambulance.

Wairarapa CIB Supervisor Sergeant Michael Smith said in a statement a man initially arrived at a commercial premises on Chapel St with injuries and was transported to Wellington Hospital in a serious condition.

The man remained in hospital and was expected to make a full recovery, he said.

William Jackson was working at the Chapel St petrol station when he said the man walked up, bleeding and holding a towel to his chest, asking him to call an ambulance.

“It was a bit crazy,” he said.

“He was moving around and talking, and he was able to just walk onto the ambulance, so it seemed like he was all right, at least at the time.”

The alleged offender is due to appear in the Masterton District Court on May 7.

“We can reassure the public that the parties were known to each other, and the incident poses no wider risk to the community,” Smith said.