'I am probably the fastest pizza maker out of all the staff I've ever had'

'A good meal does not have to be expensive': Stumpy's Pizza owner Andy Hamm discusses affordable food.

Andy Hamm was born with one arm, but that hasn’t stopped him from becoming a sought after pizza maker, writes Mina Kerr-Lazenby.

In a sea of competitors, what does it take for a takeaway restaurant to be memorable? Incredible food? Impeccable service? An attentive chef?

Stumpy’s Pizza, arguably one of Auckland’s most called upon takeaway joints, checks off this trifecta in spite of adversity.

Bavarian born chef Andy Hamm has only one arm, but don’t be fooled into thinking that hinders his pizza making process. With crispy edges and toppings to cater to meat lovers, seafood fanatics, vegans and the sweet toothed among us (nutella and banana on pizza is a game changer) his wood fired creations have long been the talk of Auckland.

“I’ve got no problem making pizza,” Hamm says with a small laugh.

“In fact, I am probably the fastest pizza maker out of all the staff that I’ve ever had.”

David White/Stuff Owner of Stumpy's Pizza Andy Hamm had long wanted to make wood fired pizza.

Owning and running a joint like Stumpy’s Pizza had been a dream of Hamm’s ever since childhood.

Growing up in the German state of Bavaria, on the fringes of Italy, Hamm would often look longingly to the place of pizza and pasta and fantasise about a world where he could eat, and make, his own.

“It all started just by being fascinated by wood fired pizza,” says Hamm.

“The idea of more natural cooking with a wood fire was always fascinating to me, being able to get those amazing flavour profiles from the fire and into the food.”

Hamm’s career had begun with a hands-on role in the kitchen - not making pizzas, but making the ovens designed to house them.

It wasn't until he moved to New Zealand over 20 years ago that he turned his dough making hobby into a fully fledged business idea – in part, due to the country’s slim pickings when it came to authentic Italian fare.

“At that time we didn’t have any good pizza in New Zealand yet,” he laughs, “there was very little around.”

David White/Stuff His flagship store in Mt Eden has now been joined by another, in Titirangi.

And so Hamm bought a truck, applied his building skills to create the kitchen interior, harnessed his cooking prowess for the wood fired goods, and took his show on the road.

“It received a really, really positive reception,” Hamm says, reflecting on the truck’s first debut at a festival in Auckland.

“People thought it was awesome, just to have the pizza oven on a truck and pizza cooking next to a fire. They were blown away, and it became a real magnet point at festivals.”

An exotic addition to New Zealand’s then vanilla food scene, it wasn’t long before the Stumpy’s word spread far and wide.

David White/Stuff Stumpy's specialises in pizza cooked in a wood fired oven.

The food truck to bricks and mortar restaurant evolution is an uncommon one because the success of it is a rarity. Sometimes the fare isn’t desired enough to warrant a full time posting, other times the concept doesn’t translate well to a sit down situation.

For Hamm, his Dominion Rd lodgings have become equally well known as the Stumpy’s name itself, both synonymous with great food.

Two decades on from that festival debut and Hamm not only has the successful takeaway store in Mount Eden, but he has recently opened another. The food truck still remains, but you’re more likely to catch it at weddings or high-end private events these days.

If further proof of Hamm’s success is needed, it’s worth bearing in mind that his latest endeavour was created in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We have been extremely blessed by being able to open our Titirangi store in the middle of the Covid saga,” says Hamm, saying the outpost “really took off” and has weathered the coronavirus storm in a way so few other new hospitality businesses have been able to.

He’s even considering opening another store sometime in the near future.

David White/Stuff With only one arm, Hamm has had to tweak his approach to pizza making.

Arguably much of the appeal, success and ability to manage Covid is due to the takeaway nature of the product.

While bar stools and a small bench sit in each store, a wood fired Stumpy’s pizza is undeniably best eaten from the comfort of one’s own home. That, or, if visiting the Mount Eden store, taken to nearby One Tree Hill for a park picnic come summer.

The only factor outweighing the convenience is the price, for pizzas of such a high tier the cost is cheap (starting from $10) compared to its highbrow contemporaries.

With Hamm planning to incorporate more homegrown herbs and vegetables into his creation - and with homemade gelato soon to be added to the menu - it can only be assumed that the quality of goods on offer is only set to improve, too.

David White/Stuff The menu is classic, and simple.

It’s not a bad success story, for a man who is technically working at a disadvantage when compared to others in his field.

Hamm stresses his disability, one he was born with, doesn’t obstruct his living but only heightens it - the only thing it hinders is his ability to teach others, a job which has been delegated to his wife (he would have to ask staff to “chop their hand off” otherwise, he laughs).

David White/Stuff Andy Hamm hopes his story will inspire others.

“Hopefully this can inspire other people to do things that they didn’t think they could do,” says Hamm.

“Technically speaking, I shouldn't be able to do any of these things that I'm doing because of my handicap, but I am doing it all anyway. I am turning it around and using it for something good, and others can do the same.”