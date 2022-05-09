Covid-19: 6407 new community cases, 368 in hospital, 2 deaths

The Ministry of Health announced 6407 new community cases of Covid-19 on Monday. (File photo)

There are 6407 new community cases of Covid-19 on Monday and two further deaths of people with the virus.

There are 368 in hospital with the virus and 18 are in an intensive care unit.

Fifty-seven new cases were identified at the border.

A further two cases of the BA.5 variant of Omicron have been detected in people who travelled to New Zealand.

Of the new cases, 2066 are in Auckland. The rest are in Northland (146), Waikato (441), Bay of Plenty (195), Lakes (106), Hawke’s Bay (186), MidCentral (225), Whanganui (54), Taranaki (143), Tairāwhiti (36), Wairarapa (63), Capital & Coast (496), Hutt Valley (177), Nelson Marlborough (224), Canterbury (1033), South Canterbury (96), Southern (654), West Coast (62), Unknown (4).

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases recorded in New Zealand is approaching 1 million, with 992,732 cases reported to date.

Over the past 24 hours, 11,149 Rapid Antigen test results and 1864 PCR test results were reported.

The new cases bring the total number of active cases in Aotearoa to 52,339. The seven-day rolling average of community cases is 7479, down slightly on last Monday's national rolling average of 7553.

This follows three days where the nationwide seven-day rolling average case number was higher than the figure recorded the same day a week before.

However, for the 15th day in a row, the rolling seven-day average number of cases in Auckland is higher than the same day last week. On Monday, the rolling average for Auckland 2354, compared to 2099 at the start of last week.

MINISTRY OF HEALTH Otago University professor Peter McIntyre shows how Covid-19 vaccines can help tamariki fight Covid-19.

Wellington is also seeing an upswing in rolling average case numbers for the sixth day in a row, with a seven-day average of 498 cases recorded in Capital & Coast DHB on Monday, compared to 480 on May 2.

Meanwhile, Waikato and Canterbury health boards continue to record a decline in average case numbers, compared to the same a week before.

Of the cases in hospital, 138 are in Auckland. The remaining are spread across Northland (10), Waikato (40), Bay of Plenty (18), Lakes (4), Tairāwhiti (1), Hawke’s Bay (14), Taranaki (7), Whanganui (1), MidCentral (19), Wairarapa (3), Hutt Valley (4), Capital & Coast (12), Nelson Marlborough (6), Canterbury (59), South Canterbury (3), West Coast (3), Southern (26).

Currently, the average age of people in hospital in Auckland and Northland with Covid is 59.

The reported deaths were two people in their 80s.

Of those in Auckland and Northland hospitals with Covid-19, 17% are unvaccinated or not eligible, 3% are partially immunised, 29% are fully vaccinated, 49% are boosted and 3% have an unknown vaccination status.

It’s expected that most people in hospital with Covid-19 would be vaccinated. This is because more than 95% of the eligible population aged 12 and over has received two doses. This can lead to vaccinated people being over-represented in hospitalisation data.

While unvaccinated people make up less than 5% of New Zealand’s eligible population, they make up 17% of current hospitalisations of people with Covid.

The Ministry of Health reported New Zealand’s first detected case of the BA.5 variant of Omicron in an overseas traveller on Sunday.

That person arrived from South Africa on April 26, returned a positive RAT from their day 5/6 test on May 1, and a positive PCR sample taken on May 2.

Previously, the BA.4 variant had also been detected on May 1, also in a person who travelled from South Africa.

The ministry said on Sunday that it could take weeks or months to assess the severity of each new variant or subvariant and that it would continue to monitor the emerging evidence closely.

One of the concerns is that subvariants may lead to people becoming reinfected and potentially bringing about increase in cases.

On Sunday, there were 5647 new Covid-19 community cases and 350 hospitalisations.

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation estimates that over the past two years, nearly 15 million people were killed either by the coronavirus or by its impact on overwhelmed health systems – more than double the official death toll of 6 million.