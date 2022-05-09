The Antidote: Five happy things to read about today, May 9

We live in unusual times. It all gets a bit much some days. So each weekday we're bringing you a much-needed dose of positivity to remind you that there's inspiration, kindness and quirkiness out there too.

Op shop find turns out to be ancient Roman bust

San Antonio Museum of Art/AP Experts determined the $54 marble sculpture was a centuries-old bust missing from Germany since World War II.

A marble bust purchased by a US, woman for about US$35 (NZ$54) from a charity store is on display at a museum in Texas after experts determined it was a centuries-old sculpture missing from Germany since World War II.

READ MORE:

* The Antidote: Five happy things to read about today, May 6

* The Antidote: Five happy things to read about today, May 5

* The Antidote: Five happy things to read about today, May 4



The bust, dating to the first century BC or first century AD, was once in the collection of King Ludwig I of Bavaria, according to the San Antonio Museum of Art where it is temporarily on display.

Experts believe a soldier took the sculpture to the US.

The museum said the artwork will be returned to Germany next year.

Ridin’ the rails

Train commuters, you look away now, otherwise you could become jealous of this US man’s private ride on an abandoned railway track in the California sunshine.

According to Twitter user @MarkTomasovic, the man in the hat with the grin as big as the Mojave desert is YouTube creator Ryan Randomness and he clearly loves a rail cart. He built the one you can see in the video, above, which shows him riding it along abandoned railroad tracks in Southern California.

This tweet itself a full 32 seconds of joy.

The goat who tramps around New Zealand

Dressed in a high-vis fluoro jacket, with a Go Pro-type camera on his head, Masport looks quite the part of the seasoned tramper.

For the past 12 years, since he was adopted by owner Caro Brooking, the Arapawa-type goat has been tramping from Gore, Southland, to Waipu, Northland, and dozens more places across New Zealand.

Supplied Masport sleeps in the tent with Brooking.

Brooking says she takes the goat and two dogs hiking and camping with no issues.

“Masport is like a dog and sticks to me like glue and happily just follows the dogs,” she said.

“My dogs have been taught to never go off trail, or if we're bush-bashing to stay within 2 metres of me. Masport’s the same: He never wanders off.”

However, Brooking says tramping with goats is not something she would recommend other people try.

Chris McKeen.Stuff Home-grown fantasy card game Flesh and Blood raised $75K for Ukraine refugees at a recent Poland event.

Auckland trading card company raises $75,000 for Ukrainian refugees

Hundereds of players of the popular Kiwi fantasy-based trading card game, Flesh and Blood, raised over $75,000 for Ukrainian refugees at a competition in Krakow, Poland.

Legend Story is the Auckland business behind Flesh and Blood, a card game in which players battle as witches, wizards and warriors.

Legend Story chief executive James White​ said the competition, that attracted 400 players was an example of what could be achieved when a gaming community came together.

To entice players to the Krakow, Legend Story put up a US$45,000 prize pool out of its own coffers.

Is this the worst ever idea for a loo?

A swinging toilet has been removed from a tourist hotspot in southern China after causing controversy online.

Video filmed in the city of Chongqing on May 2 showed a toilet seat tied by rope hanging above a hole in the ground.

Newsflare / AP Video filmed in the city of Chongqing shows a toilet seat tied by rope hanging above a hole in the ground.

According to a worker at the scenic spot, the toilets are a feature of the area. It also has an "ocean toilet", "fish tank toilet" and "highland toilet", which were designed to attract tourists.