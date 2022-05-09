Waikato Regional Council chairperson Russ Rimmington ousted in vote

Waikato Regional Council chairperson Russ Rimmington was removed from the position by a vote of his colleagues after his comments on Māori role in the proposed Three Waters reform. (file)

Russ Rimmington has been rolled as Waikato Regional Council chair.

Eight councillors out of 14 voted for his removal at a meeting on Monday afternoon.

Rimmington said the result was disappointing but “democracy has spoken”.

The meeting is set to decide who will replace him.

READ MORE:

* More political heat turned up over moves to roll regional council's Rimmington

* Review puts further pressure on Rimmington ahead of key leadership vote

* Waikato council chairperson not ready to be rolled, despite colleagues' ultimatum



The vote came after a troubled period for Rimmington’s leadership in the wake of his comments at an online forum on Three Waters reforms last year.

At the forum, he talked of “the Māori” gaining control of water and that farmers and horticulturalists could be at their “beck and call”.

The move to unseat him came after he issued a public apology for his comments and has since been involved in Treaty of Waitangi training.

More to come