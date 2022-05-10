Farmer persecuted for taking 'soft option' and not shooting teen intruder, defence says

Father and son, William (Bill) Bruce Burr and Shaun Bruce Burr, are on trial in Hamilton, accused of beating and cutting off the finger of a teenage intruder who'd repeatedly stolen cars from William Burr's Piopio home.

A farmer who beat and cut the finger off of a teenage burglar is being persecuted for not shooting him, a lawyer says.

The jury began deliberating on Tuesday afternoon, after hearing about how William (Bill) Bruce Burr was woken by would-be burglars in his King Country home in October 2020.

After being hit on the head with a wine bottle, William Burr got his gun and marched the pair into the kitchen, before his son Shaun Bruce Burr – who is also on trial in the High Court at Hamilton – arrived.

The men are accused of beating and cutting the finger off the teenage burglar who’d stolen from William Burr three times before.

Philip Morgan, QC, asked jurors in his closing statement if they would blink an eye if William Burr had shot the teenager before anyone arrived?

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff The trial resumed at the High Court (far right) in Hamilton on Monday.

He was alone in his kitchen, with a big teenager, who had a knife and was threatening to kill him, Morgan said.

He had already been attacked and his son was at least four to eight minutes away.

“William Burr took the better option,” Morgan said, in his closing statement.

“He is essentially being persecuted here for the softer option.”

He said the 17-year-old was not just lying on the floor and taking the beating – he was repeatedly trying to get up.

The teenager admitted he had a knife, and planned to use it, Morgan said. This was what William Burr was afraid of.

And what happened to the girl? Morgan asked. Nothing, she did what she was told and was not injured.

Morgan said the Burrs said they warned the teenager about cutting his finger, and he wouldn’t listen. So in desperate times, they cut it off.

Stuff William Burr arrives at court during the first week of the trial.

“My argument to you is that plainly, he was acting in the defence of himself and his son.”

Morgan said William Burr had good reason to believe the boy was dangerous, and his actions were reasonable.

“What on earth else could he have done?”

Shaun Burr’s lawyer Simon Lance told the jury that the teenagers made lots of choices.

The boy had the choice to leave Auckland and break bail, and his girlfriend made the choice to go with him.

They made the choice to drink and smoke cannabis, and they had a choice to break into William Burr’s house and enter his bedroom.

Then, they had the choice to arm themselves.

“Arming himself with that knife was the most significant choice he made,” Lance said.

“The knife changed everything.”

Lance said when being faced with death, anything the Burrs did was reasonable.

“They were entitled to feel safe in their home.

“He [the teenager] was repeatedly asked to put his hands out, to show that he posed no danger, that he posed no threat.”

When the defence asked the teenager why he was hiding the knife. He said he wanted to stab the Burrs.

The difference was, Lance said, that William Burr did not want to use his lethal weapon, but the teenager did.

He said Shaun Burr did exactly the right thing when responding to his father’s plea.

“And I say, good on him, for going around and helping his dad,” Lance said.

Crown prosecutor Rebecca Mann argued William Burr was an “uncompelling witness” because his account of what happened was “rehearsed”.

She said William Burr repeated his version of what happened even when it didn’t answer the question, and in contrast to witnesses.

Mann said the Burrs did not act in self-defence, or in the defence of another.

She argued they had other options available to them, and the violence was unnecessary.

She said William Burr lied to the teenager about where the keys were – when he could have just given them to him.

And after grabbing his shotgun, he could have directed the teenagers out of his house.

Mann said it only took one punch by Shaun Burr to floor the large teenager the men were so afraid of.

But, the Burrs didn’t stop there and kept punching.

William Burr then grabbed a piece of wood and introduced a weapon, Mann said. This was clearly not defensive behaviour.

And then the boy did what William Burr wanted, he put both his hands on his head and let go of the knife.

But, neither William Burr or Shaun Burr stopped or grabbed the knife they were so afraid of.

stuff Shaun Burr is on trial alongside his father.

Instead, they kept hitting and William Burr “whacked the hell” out of his hands.

She said just because the boy did not comply with directions, did not mean the men were acting in self defence.

The teenager made no sound and did not react when they cut off his finger, Mann said.

“The Crown says he posed no threat at all at this point”

When William Burr’s neighbours arrived, the Burrs had even more options to get out of the situation.

But, instead, they kept beating the teenager.

Afterwards, William Burr was smirking and boasting, Mann said. He even stomped on the boy’s back in front of police.