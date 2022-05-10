One person dies after serious crash in rural Manawatū

Emergency services attend to the crash where a vehicle rolled off a road near Cheltenham

A motorist has died after a serious car crash involving one vehicle in rural Manawatū.

Emergency services were called to the single-vehicle crash on Kimbolton Rd at Cheltenham, near the Haynes Line intersection, at 4.15pm.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said crews from Feilding and Cheltenham had been sent to the “rollover incident”.

An ambulance had also been in attendance.

Detours are in place along State Highway 54/Kimbolton Rd, Cheltenham-Hunterville Rd, Beaconsfield Valley Rd and Haynes Line.

Police advised other motorists to avoid the area, if possible.