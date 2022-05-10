Nearly 1000 Auckland homes could be without internet for more than 16 hours

Close to 1000 fibre services have been affected across two west Auckland suburbs on Tuesday night.

Hundreds of homes across two west Auckland suburbs have been without fibre internet for five hours, and could be offline until Wednesday morning.

As of 9.30pm, Chorus’s outage map shows up to 969 fibre services across Te Atatū Peninsula and Te Atatū South have been impacted since 5.15pm on Tuesday.

The website states technicians have been assigned to the fault, and the estimated restoration time was 10am on Wednesday – almost 17 hours on from when the outage was reported to have begun.

Dozens of residents took to social media on Tuesday evening to ask whether others were having the same issue, and to vent their frustrations.

One told Stuff the restoration time was previously reported as 5.15pm on Wednesday, which would have been a full 24 hours after the initial outage.

A Chorus spokesperson said the network issue was likely due to an “accidental cut” of a fibre feeder cable in the area.

“We're sorry for the inconvenience that this will have caused those without their fibre service this evening, and we'll look to restore their services as quickly as possible,” the spokesperson said.

Small pockets of New Lynn and Mount Eden also had fibre outage issues on Tuesday evening, affecting no more than 20 services combined, according to the Chorus map.