Hugs and tears as father and son who cut finger off teen burglar found not guilty

Father and son, William (Bill) Bruce Burr and Shaun Bruce Burr were found not guilty of beating and cutting off the finger of a teenage intruder who'd repeatedly stolen cars from William Burr's Piopio home.

A father and son who beat and cut the finger off a teenage burglar have been found not guilty on all charges.

Gasps could be heard from the public gallery packed with the family and friends of William and Shaun Burr as they were found not guilty after about six hours of jury deliberations.

William Burr was found not guilty on six charges, and Shaun Burr was found not guilty on four charges after arguing self defence at a trial in the Hamilton High Court on Wednesday.

The men were discharged and left the courtroom into a courtyard of their loved ones for hugs and congratulations.

The men had been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and wounding with intent to injure, maiming with intent to injure, and maiming with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

William Burr was also charged with assaulting a female, and assaulting with intent to injure.

Christel Yardley/Stuff William (Bill) Bruce Burr was found not guilty of six charges relating to beating and cutting off the finger of a teenage intruder.

The jury had earlier heard how William (Bill) Bruce Burr was woken by would-be burglars in his King Country home in October 2020.

The teenager had stolen three other cars from William Burr and broke bail to come back with his girlfriend for a fourth attempt.

After being hit on the head with a wine bottle, William Burr got his gun and marched the pair into the kitchen, before his son Shaun Bruce Burr arrived.

Christel Yardley/Stuff The men left the Hamilton High Court into the hugs and congratulations of family and friends.

Philip Morgan QC said, in his closing statement, William Burr had good reason to believe the boy was dangerous.

He said the man’s actions were reasonable given the circumstances.

The teenager admitted he had a knife, and said that he had planned to use it, Morgan said. This was what William Burr was afraid of.

The 17-year-old was not just lying on the floor and taking the beating – he was repeatedly trying to get up.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Shaun Bruce Burr (left) and William (Bill) Bruce Burr (right) argued self-defence in the trial at the Hamilton High Court.

“My argument to you is that plainly, he was acting in the defence of himself and his son.”

Shaun Burr’s lawyer Simon Lance said, when the defence asked the teenager why he was hiding the knife, he said he wanted to stab the Burrs.

The difference was, Lance said, that William Burr did not want to use his lethal weapon, but the teenager did.

He said Shaun Burr did the right thing by running to his father’s aid.

But Crown prosecutor Rebecca Mann argued the men had other options available to them, and the violence was unnecessary.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Shaun Burr outside court after the verdict was delivered.

Mann said it only took one punch by Shaun Burr to floor the large teenager the men were so afraid of.

But, the Burrs didn’t stop there and kept punching.

Then, William Burr introduced the piece of wood as a weapon, which was not defensive behaviour, she said.

When the boy did put both his hands on his head and let go of the knife, neither William Burr or Shaun Burr stopped or grabbed it – they just kept hitting him.

The teenager made no sound when they cut off his finger, Mann said.

She argued the teenager was no threat at this point, and the violence should have stopped. But it didn’t, and the Burrs kept striking.