'I watched as the car drove off': Hit-and-run victim urges driver to come forward

Angelina Sullivan was left lying on the road after being knocked off a scooter by a hit-and-run driver.

In a single moment a Palmerston North woman has experienced the worst and best in human behaviour.

Angelina Sullivan, 36, was crossing a busy city street on a motor scooter when she said the driver of a vehicle ran a red light and hit her at full speed.

About 4.45pm on Friday, she was using the pedestrian crossing on Broadway Ave and The Square when a blue car knocked her to the ground.

She looked up to see the driver leaving the scene.

“I bounced off the car and when I hit the ground I heard my whole back make a loud crack,” she said. “I actually thought I might be paralysed or something.”

She said she was confused and could not understand why the driver kept going.

“You don’t know until you’re in that position how much helps someone needs. I thought, ‘Why are they driving away?’

“I was just thinking, ‘Where are you going?’ ‘Why are you not stopping to see if I am OK?’”

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Angelina Sullivan says a car came out of nowhere and hit her at ‘full speed’.

Two students, Jiya and Sjaan, who did not want to provide their last names, said they were using an adjacent intersection when they saw the incident.

They noticed the car coming through before hearing a loud “thump”.

“At first I thought the car had hit a pole or something,” Jiya said. “But, then I saw Angelina lying flat on the ground.

“The blue car came out of nowhere, hit her, then sped off.”

The pair ran to check if Sullivan was okay, and Sjaan called emergency services while Jiya did a first aid assessment.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Angelina Sullivan was using this pedestrian crossing when she was hit by a car on Friday evening.

“She had bruises everywhere on her body, her hips, knees, thighs and arms. She had a lot of scratches, and I’m sure she had a concussion.

“We are just so glad that she is OK because it could have been much worse.”

Massey University professor Juliana Mansvelt was walking up Broadway Ave towards the intersection when she heard an “almighty crash”.

She said she looked up to see Sullivan lying on the road.

“The sound was horrendous, it was a tremendous bang and then the sound of the scooter skating across the intersection.”

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Angelina Sullivan says the car kept going despite her lying on the ground.

She ran to assist the two girls, and stayed with them and Sullivan until an ambulance arrived.

Mansvelt said she did not see the crash, but found it hard to believe the driver did not know they hit someone.

“The car [driver] must have known. It was loud enough that people came out of shops to see what happened.

“I couldn’t believe that someone wouldn’t stop. I would never leave someone in the middle of the road.”

A police spokesperson said they were called to the incident involving a car and scooter, but the vehicle had left the scene.

“I can confirm police attended a crash. Police are making inquiries.”

Sullivan said there were several people in the area at the time of the crash and she hoped anyone who witnessed it would pass any information to police.

She had given police the details of the car, a blue Suzuki Swift, as well as its registration number.

“I am so grateful to all the people who helped me and stayed with me after it all happened, it reminded me that there are great people out there.

“But there is someone who did this to me and I deserve an apology, I deserve justice.”

Anyone with information should phone police on 105 and quote file number is 220511/9220.