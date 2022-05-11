Auckland residents without internet 24 hours on after rodents 'gnaw' through fibre cable

The $45m Predator Free South Westland project is a step towards New Zealand becoming predator free by 2050. (First published in March 2021)

About 1000 West Aucklanders have now been without internet for 24 hours, after rodents gnawed through fibre cables.

A Chorus spokesperson said on Wednesday that the damage to cables was found on Tuesday night, caused by rodents “gnawing” through the armoured coating of fibre cables, then through the individual fibres.

Chorus/Supplied Rodents gnawed through fibre cables in West Auckland, leading to mass internet outages in Te Atatu.

About 1000 fibre broadband customers – mostly in Te Atatu – have been without internet connection since 5.15pm on Tuesday, the Chorus outage map shows.

Chorus does not expect all services to be restored until 2am on Thursday, some 33 hours after the fault happened, the website states.

The Chorus spokesperson said the customers impacted were across all providers, residential and business.

Chorus said work was under way on Wednesday to restore connections, but it didn’t yet have an exact timeframe for completion of restoration.

Chorus said it went to considerable lengths to protect the network from rodents, but they still occasionally made their way into underground ducts.

CHORUS Te Atatū Peninsula and Te Atatū South residents have been without fibre internet since Tuesday evening.

The damage to the cable was at a single location. The cable contained 312 individual strands of fibre, and each strand of fibre served up to 16 homes or businesses.

There was additional cable available to pull through, and technicians were working on splicing (rejoining) each of the fibres.

SUPPLIED/Stuff The damage to the fibre cable, pictured, was at a single location.

As each fibre is spliced, the broadband services on it will be restored, but it is likely to be “several hours” work to resplice all the damaged fibres, the spokesperson said shortly before 5pm on Wednesday.

In January 2021, a fibre cable likely damaged by rodents had also led to more than 1000 broadband users in West Auckland to be cut off from the internet for more than 24 hours.

Small pockets of New Lynn and Mt Eden also had fibre outage issues on Tuesday evening, affecting no more than 20 services altogether.