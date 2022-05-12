The hidden barrier holding metoo back - and the women who are challenging it

Alison Mau is a senior journalist at Stuff, and editor of the #metooNZ project.

OPINION: More than four years after Harvey Weinstein was exposed for decades of sexual harassment and assault, it's tempting to look around and ask, what has changed? Are workplaces safer? Are women with minimal power better supported when they make a complaint? Are children who report abuse believed? Are men, who often find it even harder to break society's rule of silence?

The answer is yes in some progressive examples, and no in others. Some organisations are moving in meaningful ways - revising policies, creating clearer pathways for complainants and protecting the safety of complainants and respondents - but too often these actions are not made proactively, with the safety of the powerless in mind - they only act when forced to.

READ MORE:

* No time to be coy: dropping the c-bomb to fight back against online abuse

* I was the first to know my professor was a sexual predator

* #Metoo is not what you think it is, Judith Collins



In too many cases, the conversation in the C-suite and in boardrooms is still "how do we minimise the reputational damage now the world knows we've failed our people?"

A recent example is Ara Canterbury Institute of Technology, which has promised to overhaul its policies and procedures after a QC-led review into allegations at the New Zealand Broadcasting School made close to 70 recommendations.

Ara's promise is worth a cynically-raised eyebrow. There's been more reporting into issues of harassment and assault in the tertiary sector in the past four years than in almost any other. Ara's leaders cannot have missed this. They had the opportunity to act, and they did not, until they were forced. When any organisation is forced to examine itself in this way and finds it has been failing, you can guarantee their public response will contain some kind version of "the safety of our people is of paramount importance to us" when it demonstrably has not been. That has to change.

I would argue one thing has changed in the past four years - and that is the media's willingness to listen.

In the latest episode of Stuff's Tell Me About It podcast, journalists Michelle Duff and Kirsty Johnston lay this out pretty plainly. Sexual harassment stories are among the hardest the report for a number of reasons - lack of documents and the risks of going on the record among them, they say.

Michelle Duff and Kirsty Johnston/STUFF Tell Me About It is weekly podcast offering an intimate and expert look at the messy complexities of feminism, gender and simply trying to survive as a woman in a world built for men.

But thankfully, one major hurdle has been removed - at least, now, these stories are considered newsworthy. Sexual violence reportage is no longer limited to the horrific rape by a stranger on a dark street - in all their nuance and context, they are accepted as worth telling on the home page, or the front page.

It makes for a somewhat confusing landscape for survivors stepping up in 2022. On one hand, they know there'll be interest, that may be believed enough to at least get the reporting process started. On the other hand, they worry still, about how society will judge them. They second guess themselves; was my situation serious enough? Did what I saw, really happen?

In Tell Me About It, one of New Zealand's first post-metoo whistleblowers, Simone Kaho, talks about trusting her instincts in helping expose charity boss Craig Koning back in 2018. Kaho knew what she saw in the two weeks aboard Koning's yacht in 2016 could be just the tip of the iceberg.

It was. After Duff and colleague Amanda Saxton published their investigation, Koning's ex-girlfriend Amy Coronakes came forward about a terrifying attack at his hands 14 years earlier. Koning faced a jury trial on two counts of raping Coronakes, and is now serving a five year jail sentence.

David White/Stuff Former captain Craig Koning on board the ship he used for his charity, The Floating Foundation.

Those two women's direct intervention almost certainly saved others from harm - and that's what most survivors of sexual harassment or assault ask for when they come to us with their stories. Yes, they'd like to see some accountability - but they don't really believe they'll get it. What they want more than anything, is to make sure others don't have to go through what they went through.

"I couldn't live with myself if anyone else was harmed" is a refrain I hear all the time.

But Kaho and Coronakes went on step further, insisting they wanted their names and images used in Stuff's reporting. In Coronakes case, she had to jump through considerable hoops to do so, applying to the court to lift her automatic name suppression.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Craig Koning, photographed at the Auckland District Court before being jailed for rape.

They both say they made this decision for one crucial reason; they know other survivors need someone to look to. They need to be able to point to another survivor and say, she did it, maybe I can do it too.

Not everyone is free to make the same bold decision. In many cases the survivor is rightly concerned about their own safety and their family's. In other cases there's a chance they may lose their job. As Duff and Johnston say in Tell Me About It, there are risks, and those risks are real. But I'm finding more and more, when I discuss the possibility of going on the record, survivors are not worried about retaliation, or their safety. They're worried about Google.

STUFF/Stuff How do you know to trust your gut when someone is crossing the line. Listen to Stuff's Tell Me About It podcast.

It makes me nervous to even say that. Although (sadly) I have never in four years run out of survivors wanting to tell their stories, I don't want to put more hurdles in their way. All I can do is be honest about the process. That they might have to tell parts of their story more than once, more than twice, as we pull the threads of the investigation together. That their story will be reviewed by a legal team for its defamation risk. That they're not likely to get much sleep in the few days before publication - and neither am I. And that they will not be left alone in the process.

That's not enough for increasing numbers of survivors who, when they think about going on the record, imagine their name popping up on search results when prospective employers are considering their CVs.

There are few obvious fixes for this - it's society's problem. Those employers, those recruitment specialists, and all of us, need to flip our perception of whistleblowers who step forward. They are not "troublemakers", they are changemakers.

That's the real legacy left by people like Simone Kaho and Amy Coronakes; their courage in each case stands as a marker for change. And bit by bit, person by person, our society will become safer not just for them, but for everyone.