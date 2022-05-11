Auckland mayoral hopefuls dismiss gondola proposal as ‘aesthetic pollution’

Auckland mayoral hopefuls aren’t optimistic about a proposal to build a gondola line above the city’s Waitematā Harbour.

Austrian firm Doppelmayr is working on a possible 4.2km line linking Wynyard Quarter, Bayswater and the Akoranga bus station. It could be built within 2-3 years and cost about $200 million.

Labour-backed candidate Efeso Collins said he was open to “feasible and effective” ways to transform public transport.

Doppelmayr/Supplied A gondola line built by Doppelmayr in Portland, United States which carries 78 passengers in one vehicle.

“But I would like to see more detail on the proposal, including the public funding sought by Doppelmayr and plans in place to ensure public safety,” Collins said.

Former Far North mayor Wayne Brown said many of the proposals for a second harbour crossing were “all mad”.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Efeso Collins said he wanted to see more detail on the gondola proposal.

Instead, a small ferry between West Haven and North Northcote, specifically for pedestrians and cyclists, was a cheaper and easier option, Brown said.

“That's the solution to this, $200 million is a large sum of money.”

He said the city didn’t have that kind of money to spend as a result of a massive fiscal hole left by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Everybody else cut their costs while we were sending empty buses down empty streets. So now there's a huge hole.”

The gondola proposal follows the Government dumping a short-lived plan for a $785 million cycling and walking bridge and its agency is weighing up alternatives, including dedicated ferries and buses.

While a new idea in New Zealand for urban transport, Doppelmayr has built big systems in South American cities, with a 31km network in La Paz, Bolivia carrying more than 265,000 passengers a day.

Auckland businessman Leo Molloy called the idea “aesthetic pollution”.

“I don't see how putting something of that nature – pylons and wires – aesthetically improves our landscape. I think it's a bit of an eyesore,” Molloy said

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Leo Molloy said the gondola would be an “eyesore”.

He suggested a bus on a loop from one side of the bridge to the other would be “more than adequate” to get pedestrians and cyclists across.

The proposed cross-harbour line could be built with two or three large pylons between the stations.

Outgoing Auckland mayor Phil Goff said he had been briefed on the proposal by Doppelmayr but had not received any formal advice on the viability of its proposal.

“He welcomes new ideas for projects that could help to accelerate mode shift but notes that any project seeking public investment should be based on a robust business case showing that expenditure will deliver net benefits and provide value for money to taxpayers and ratepayers,” a spokesperson said.

Lawrence Smith/Stuff Labour Minister Megan Woods and Auckland mayor Phil Goff announce the purchase and build of two electric commuter ferries for the Waitemat`a Harbour.

He suggested Doppelmayr develop a more specific proposal for the government or council to consider where the company would design, construct, and operate the gondola.

That would carry the risk and not require capital investment by the government or council as no money was set aside for the project, he said.

Heart of the City chief executive Viv Beck said pedestrians and cyclists needed access across the harbour, but there was no “certainty at all” around when or how that would happen.

“If gondolas are a possible solution, and a way to take pressure off the Northern Busway, then we should certainly look at them,” Beck said.

Jason Dorday/Stuff Heart of the City chief executive Viv Beck says pedestrians and cyclists need access across the harbour.

An “obvious issue” was the visual impact, she said.

“We’re talking about one of the most beautiful harbours in the world – the jewel in our crown – and I’m not sure Aucklanders would feel too positive about plonking a new structure in the middle of it.”

Second-time candidate Craig Lord believed a gondola, pod or monorail system would be more of a “novelty and tourism item” than a full solution to mass transport.

“I would commit to the idea of a novelty gondola or pod if we are not paying for it. If a private entity wishes to pay for all the costs to install it, then I say go for it. They are welcome to spend their money on the idea,” Lord said.

“Let's see the full business plan from Doppelmayr rather than the sales pitch.”

On congestion charging, which the Government is expected to announce next week, Brown said the city needed better public transport options before such a tax was introduced.

“It's not a new idea. We'll have a price at some time, but not until there's an alternative

Molloy would first conduct a one-year trial of free public transport.

“If it works, then you introduced congestion charging to fund free public transport on going. But people would have to prove they actually want free public transport.”