Motorcyclist dies after crash near Auckland Airport

The crash involved a motorbike and a vehicle, police said. (File photo)

A motorcyclist has died and two other people have been injured after an early-morning crash near Auckland Airport.

The crash happened before 6am at the intersection of George Bolt Memorial Drive and Ihumātao Road, a police spokesperson said.

Police remain at the scene, and the Serious Crash Unit is investigating the collision, which involved a motorbike and a vehicle.

“The motorcyclist was transported to hospital but has sadly since died,” the spokesperson said.

“Two occupants of the vehicle have also sustained injures and at this stage are currently being assessed as being in a moderate condition.”

Diversions are currently in place at the scene.

The road is currently closed between George Bolt Memorial and Tom Pearce Drives and motorists are advised to avoid the area.

Northbound lanes on SH20A from the Airport remain closed as of 9.20am, while only one SH20A lane towards the airport is open.

Police are advising entering and exiting the Airport area using State Highway 20B/Puhinui Road instead.

Auckland Airport is advising people catching a flight or picking up someone from the airport this morning to allow extra travel time.