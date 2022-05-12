Aucklanders wake up to coldest morning of the year so far

Aucklanders wake up to the coldest morning of the year on Thursday.

Aucklanders have been waking up to the coldest morning of the year so far, with temperatures as low as 4.2C recorded overnight.

MetService meterologist Ashlee Parkes said both Auckland Airport and Whenuapai Airport recorded the lowest temperatures they’d seen this year.

The mercury dropped to 4.2C at Whenuapai Airport around 1am, remaining low at 4.8C by 7am.

Auckland Airport recorded just 5.3C at 6am this morning.

Parkes said a high pressure system is currently moving across the country, dragging in humid air from the Pacific.

She said this is leading to clear skies, lack of cloud cover and light winds which has allowed for the temperatures to cool overnight.

However, Parkes said Aucklanders could expect a warmer rest of the week, with a warm front pushing through North Island by Sunday.

“From Sunday to early next week, we will see temperatures warming up,” she said.

Parkes said it was likely that Thursday would be the coldest morning of the week.

The current forecast suggests overnight temperatures could increase to 16C by Sunday, she said.

Taupō and Taumarunui also recorded their lowest temperature of the year, at -2.2C and -3.6C respectively.

Meanwhile, parts of the South Island are also frosty this morning, with Christchurch Airport recording just -0.3 degrees.

However, Parkes said the central North Island is the “coldest place to be at the moment”, after a southerly front across the North Island a few days ago brought cooler temperatures across the region.