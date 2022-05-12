Tūwharetoa agrees to multi-million dollar lease with Taupō's council

The Taupō District Council has agreed to pay $1.27 million a year for 25 years to lease its new administration building off a Ngāti Tūwharetoa commercial partnership.

Under the agreement, Te Whare Hono o Tūwharetoa Ltd Partnership will buy the former Taupō RSA site at 67 Horomatangi St off the council and build and own a three-storey building on the site, leasing 3000sq/m to the council.

Officials from both organisations said the agreement was “nationally significant” in terms of co-governance between mana whenua and local government.

Ngāti Tūwharetoa entities the Tūwharetoa Māori Trust Board, Tūwharetoa Settlement Trust and Ngāti Tūwharetoa Fisheries Charitable Trust will be co-tenants in the building, with further space for other businesses or organisations.

READ MORE:

* Iwi seeks support to expand lakefront Hole-in-One Challenge site

* Taupō relaxes reins on rates but looks to shelve new council building



Staff from Love Taupō, Towncentre Taupō, Amplify and the Taupō i-Site will also be housed, as well as a new council chamber. The building will be constructed to Importance Level 4 standard, so it can be used as an emergency operations centre in a civil defence emergency.

Te Whare Hono o Tūwharetoa Ltd Partnership chairperson Rakeipoho Taiaroa welcomed the agreement and said the iwi organisation was pleased to be able start the project within a challenging construction environment.

"We are also encouraged by the potential this project has to build an enduring partnership between the Taupō District Council and our Ngāti Tūwharetoa entities.”

Taupō mayor David Trewavas said the partnership was a positive step forward for the district, and the community would benefit from a closer working relationship between the two organisations.

“This project is significant not just in the Taupō district but nationally," Trewavas said.

“We believe that this building can not only be a flagship for both organisations but also an example of how local government and iwi can work together to build a better future in their rohe.”

Supplied/Waikato Times An artist’s impression of the new building.

The council’s previous building, at 72 Lake Terrace, was demolished in 2018 after asbestos was discovered and it was deemed too expensive to repair. Since then, its 210 office staff have been housed in temporary locations around the Taupō town centre.

The council lease is for an initial 25 years at a cost of $1.27 million annually, with rights of renewal, and the building is expected to be ready by late 2024.

Council chief executive Gareth Green said the new building would not only bring council and iwi closer together, but would also see staff back in one place.

“While the key for us here has been about the commitment to an enduring relationship with iwi, the lease arrangement was also the most competitive price received following requests for proposals from developers, so we view this a great step forward.

“Leasing over owning a building was the community’s preferred option so it’s great we have got to this place.

“The efficiencies we will gain in being back in one building cannot be understated and I know we are all looking forward to seeing it all come together,” Green said.