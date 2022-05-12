Covid-19: 9392 new community cases and 9 further deaths

Charlie Webby hasn't regained her sense of taste or smell more than two years after catching Covid-19.

There are 9392 new community cases of Covid-19 and nine further deaths in the Omicron outbreak, the Ministry of Health confirmed in a statement on Thursday afternoon.

There are 398 people in hospital with the virus and seven are in an intensive care unit.

Eighty-four cases were identified at the border.

Of the new cases, 3388 are in Auckland. The rest are in Northland (243), Waikato (664), Bay of Plenty (261), Lakes (144), Hawke’s Bay (269), MidCentral (289), Whanganui (89), Taranaki (232), Tairāwhiti (84), Wairarapa (96), Capital & Coast (635), Hutt Valley (213), Nelson Marlborough (272), Canterbury (1364), South Canterbury (138), Southern (920), West Coast (83), Unknown (8).

Of those in hospital, 175 are in Auckland. The remaining are spread across Northland: 11; Waikato: 42; Bay of Plenty: 12; Lakes: 4; Hawke’s Bay: 14; Taranaki: 10; MidCentral: 23; Wairarapa: 2; Hutt Valley: 6; Capital & Coast: 10; Nelson Marlborough: 7; Canterbury: 57; South Canterbury: 3; West Coast: 5; Southern: 17. Tairāwhiti and Whanganui DHBs have no people with Covid in hospital on Thursday.

Six of the deaths reported on Thursday were of people in their 90s, two were in their 80s and one person was in their 70s.

The update comes after 7970 new community cases and 28 deaths were reported on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, New Zealand passed 1 million confirmed cases of Covid-19, with experts saying the true number of infections could be two to four times higher.

As the seven-day rolling average of community cases continue to creep up in Auckland, a North Shore school has switched to online learning after 200 students were absent due to the virus.

Albany Junior High School said the 200 students were absent over the course of two days.

The school notified parents on Wednesday of the decision to go online for a week.