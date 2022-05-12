Finger chop trial divides town - Teen's family fume while locals laud verdict

Father and son, William (Bill) Burr and Shaun Burr outside court after the pair were found not guilty of beating and cutting off the finger of a teenage intruder who'd repeatedly stolen cars from William Burr's Piopio home.

A family member of a teenage burglar who had his finger cut off says the boy had the mental age of a 10-year-old, and it is “disgusting” the father and son were found not guilty.

William Burr was found not guilty on six charges and Shaun Burr was found not guilty on four charges after arguing self defence at a trial in the High Court in Hamilton on Wednesday.

The trial divided the small and rural Waitomo town of Piopio where it happened; with some saying they couldn’t be more happy with the result, and others being horrified and disappointed.

The Burrs declined to talk immediately after the verdict on Wednesday, saying they needed to be with family and well-wishers.

They weren’t home when Stuff visited on Thursday. A tattered Trump sign hung high on a pole facing the road on the family dairy farm in the heart of the King Country.

People in the farming township were nervous of speaking out – it was a small community, and word travels fast, they said.

“It’s an injustice,” a family member of the teen, who spoke on the basis of anonymity, said. “I’m not happy.”

The jury of three woman and nine men had heard how William (Bill) Bruce Burr was woken by would-be burglars in his King Country home in October 2020.

The teenager, who was 17 at the time and retain name suppression, had stolen three other cars from William Burr and broke bail to come back with his girlfriend for a fourth attempt.

After being hit on the head with a wine bottle, William Burr got his gun and marched the pair into the kitchen, before his son Shaun Bruce Burr arrived.

The teen’s relative said breaking into William Burr’s house to steal his car was wrong and there should have been consequences, but the teenager did not deserve the “horrific” violence that came next.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Piopio is a small King Country service town.

He was punched, struck with a piece of wood, and had the tip of his finger cut off.

“It’s sad, it’s really sad,” the woman said.

She described the teenager as “simple-minded” with the mental age of a 10-year-old.

He had ADHD and was medicated for most of his childhood, she said.

She said he would have struggled to understand the court process, and was saddened that the boy had to go through the trial without the support of his family.

They had stuck by him throughout the last year, but as soon as he became an adult in the justice system, the family felt left in the dark.

The family was not informed about the trial, she said. They found out on Wednesday after news of the verdict flooded social media, she claimed.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Napinapi Rd, where the incident happened is a quiet rural road.

A woman who lived near the Burrs said she hoped the verdict wouldn’t set a precedent where people started taking things into their own hands.

She was shocked by the outcome of the trial, and said the Burrs should have faced some consequences.

However, another woman, who lived down the road from one of the three Burr properties, said she couldn’t be happier with the result.

“I’m fed up with people thinking they can get away with s...”

She said the boy had broken into William Burr’s house three times before. “I’d want to be defending myself too. Imagine being woken up like that, I’m happy.”

“Enough is enough."

Christel Yardley/Stuff A Trump sign hangs over the Burr family dairy farm in Piopio.

Her property had been burgled twice in the last few years, so she said she knew how it felt to have your privacy invaded.

“Some people think they went over the top, but I’m pleased.”

A different woman who lived nearby said she thought it was good the Burrs had got off.

“If I’d been broken into four times my husband would probably do something too.”

She said it must have been terrifying being woken up in the middle of the night by burglars in your bedroom.

You wouldn’t know how you’d react until faced with a life or death situation like that, she said.

Waitomo mayor John Robertson said the courts had made their decision, and it was not for him to pick a side.

“That’s the way the justice system works.”

William and Shaun Burr had been charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and wounding with intent to injure, maiming with intent to injure, and maiming with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

William Burr was also charged with assaulting a female and assaulting with intent to injure. The pair were found not guilty on all charges.