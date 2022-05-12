Three more arrested in relation to Parliament occupation

A tent was set on fire as police moved to remove protesters from Parliament grounds on Wednesday afternoon.

Three people have been arrested in relation to the final day of the occupation on Parliament grounds in March.

Officers executed search warrants in Golden Bay on Thursday morning, arresting a man and a woman.

A 29-year-old man had been charged with intentional damage and doing a dangerous act with intent, while a 29-year-old woman was charged doing a dangerous act with intent and rioting.

Police said both of the man’s charges were related to fires set on Parliament grounds, and the two people were scheduled to appear in Nelson District Court on Monday.

A 50-year-old man was also arrested in Nelson and is facing charges of assault with a weapon, doing a dangerous act with intent and rioting.

He appeared in Nelson District Court on Thursday.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff The three people arrested are in relation to the final day of the Parliament occupation.

The protestors took over Parliament grounds and nearby streets in central Wellington during the 23-day occupation between February 7 and March 2.

It began as a protest against vaccine mandates, but was soon marred with escalating violence, conspiracy theories and turned into a Covid-19 ‘super-spreader’ event.

Detective Superintendent Peter Read said in a statement that a dedicated investigation team would continue to work towards identifying anyone involved in violent criminal offending

He said further arrests were expected.