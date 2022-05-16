Axed Married at First Sight groom a 'consultant' at new Auckland cocktail bar

Married At First Sight returns with more couples taking a chance at finding love at the altar.

A former Married at First Sight participant who was cut from the show after a domestic violence charge emerged says he remains a “consultant” at a new Auckland cocktail bar.

Tomfoolery, in Karangahape Rd’s St Kevin’s Arcade, was due to open on Saturday.

Chris Mansfield was originally set to open the bar in 2021 but canned those plans following community backlash.

Supplied The bar, Tomfoolery, is located in St Kevin’s Arcade on Karangahape Rd in central Auckland.

Mansfield, who lives in Auckland’s Ponsonby, was edited out of MAFS in 2019 after it was revealed he had an outstanding domestic violence charge in the United States.

In 2009, Seattle city attorneys charged Mansfield with domestic violence. Mansfield pleaded not guilty to the alleged assault.

He was due back in court on June 15 that year but was a no-show.

A warrant was issued for his arrest on charges of failure to appear on the domestic violence charge. The $500 bail, which was attached to the warrant, has never been paid.

The emergence of the US charge came after he was kicked off the reality TV show early – before that charge had come to light – following “aggressive and volatile” conduct, a source said.

Many objectors to the liquor licence, most of whom came from the central Auckland community, cited the domestic violence charge in their objections at an October 2021 hearing.

When deciding whether a person is suitable to hold a liquor licence, authorities will examine whether they are of a suitable “character and reputation”.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Chris Mansfield, pictured in 2018, said he is not the owner of the bar any more and is instead a “consultant”.

Police and the medical officer of health did not oppose the application.

Mansfield withdrew his application for the licence in December.

Tomfoolery’s current on-licence was issued on April 13 to Donald Hospitality, a company owned by Rachel Donald.

Donald is also the owner of the bar and said Mansfield had sold it to her.

Unlike Mansfield’s application, there were no objections to Donald's application, so no hearing was held.

Donald’s husband, Jethro, relinquished his interest in Donald Hospitality Ltd in December, leaving his wife as the sole shareholder.

Mansfield, who has been present over the past week helping with set-up at the bar, said he was not the owner any more and was instead a “consultant”.

When asked what exactly a bar “consultant” was, Mansfield said: “Find what a consultant is in the dictionary and apply it to a bar.”

Mansfield wouldn’t say when the bar was opening and instead responded: “It’s none of your business what we do. Like, what colour underwear are you wearing? It’s none of my business.”

On Friday, the bar was fully furnished with chairs, tables and decorations and looked ready to open.

Donald has been approached for further comment.