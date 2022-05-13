Legal experts divided on finger cutting trial not-guilty verdict

Father and son, William (Bill) Bruce Burr and Shaun Bruce Burr were found not guilty of beating and cutting off the finger of a teenage intruder who'd repeatedly stolen cars from William Burr's Piopio home.

Legal experts are divided on a Hamilton jury’s decision to find a father and son who cut off a teenage intruder’s finger not-guilty.

William and Shaun Burr argued self-defence and a jury of their peers decided their actions were reasonable after almost six hours of deliberations in Hamilton’s High Court on Wednesday.

However, much like the Burrs’ rural community, legal experts could not agree.

Auckland University of Technology criminal law professor Warren Brookbanks said the acts of violence sounded more like retaliation and revenge than self-defence.

But Waikato University’s senior lecturer in law Dr Anna Marie Brennan said it was “clear-cut” and obviously self-defence.

The men were charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, and wounding with intent to injure, maiming with intent to injure, and maiming with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

William Burr was also charged with assaulting a female and assaulting with intent to injure.

STUFF William (Bill) Bruce Burr and Shaun Bruce Burr were found not guilty on Wednesday after an eight-day trial in Hamilton’s High Court.

What happened?

It started at 1.45am, when a teenage duo – who both have name suppression due to their age – entered William Burr’sKing Country property on October 1, 2020.

One of the teenagers, aged 17 at the time, grew up nearby and had stolen William’s car from his Piopio farm three times already.

The teenager and his 15-year-old girlfriend were looking for the keys when they entered William Burr’s bedroom and woke him.

They hit him over the head with a wine bottle, leaving him with cuts. He swung a punch that hit the girl, and there was a tussle.

William Burr told the court the large 140kg boy was threatening him with a knife he had taken from the kitchen, saying, “give me your f...... keys, or I’ll kill you”.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Piopio is a small King Country service town.

Naked from his bed he told them the keys were in the kitchen, and he would help look once he was dressed, but he lied about their location and took the opportunity to get his shotgun.

With his gun raised, he ordered them to lay face-down on the kitchen floor.

William Burr then made some calls – including to the police, and his son Shaun Burr.

William Burr said the boy kept trying to stand up, so him and Shaun Burr punched and struck the boy’s head and body with a piece of wood repeatedly – yelling at him get back down and hand over the knife.

Shaun Burr cut off the teen’s little finger, between the first and second joint.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Napinapi Road, where the incident happened, is a quiet rural road.

The boy had large gashes to his head, bruises all over his body, half a little finger, and was laying in a pool of blood when emergency services arrived.

William Burr told the court the boy was an ongoing threat, but officers said he boasted about his actions.

The teenager admitted involvement and was sentenced, and the girl was arrested but later released to family.

Defence lawyers Philip Morgan QC and Simon Lance maintained the force was reasonable given the threat to their lives and the teenager’s continued efforts to stand up.

The boy admitted on the stand he had the knife to stab the Burrs, and Morgan said this was what William Burr was afraid of.

The Crown, however, maintained the violence was unnecessary, and the men had alternative options.

AUT/SUPPLIED Auckland University of Technology professor of criminal law Warren Brookbanks said it didn’t sound like self-defence.

Was it reasonable?

Brookbanks weighed in on the “unusual” case after the verdict, but said it didn’t sound like self-defence.

He believed it was more like retribution, and pushed the boundaries of the self-defence argument.

Brookbanks said when considering self-defence the jury had to look at the circumstances of the defendant, as they believed them to be at the time.

Then, they had to ask themselves if the person was defending themselves. If yes, was the force reasonable considering the threat?

Usually self-defence was argued in situations where there sudden was aggression, a struggle, or fight, he said.

Brookbanks argued the boy was already “pretty immobilised” by the time his finger was hacked off.

However, he did appreciate the Burrs’ situation was evolving because the teenager had a knife.

“At the end of the day it’s a jury decision.”

But, “with another jury it could have gone another way,” he said.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF/Waikato Times People in Piopio had divided opinions about the not-guilty verdict.

There had been public support for the men’s actions, and Brookbanks suggested the perception around self-defence and what was reasonable was changing.

He said it was hard to tell if the current climate of youth offending influenced the outcome of this case.

The public did not have access to the deliberations of juries, so it was impossible to know what informed the decisions.

“But they are members of the public and will have their own views and opinions about events occurring in the community and official responses to them.”

However, jurors are instructed to base their verdict solely on the evidence presented and nothing else.

“Whether juries are able to strictly comply with such directions is, of course, an open question,” he said.

Brennan belive the Burrs used reasonable force to protect themselves.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF/Waikato Times Piopio is 20km south of Te Kūiti.

The teenager had broken in multiple times before, and had hit William Burr over the head.

“I think it is self-defence,” she said.

She said at the end of the day, there was a long history of the teenager turning up to William Burr’s house to commit crime.

“On the basis of the evidence, they did believe they were in imminent danger.”

Brennan said the cutting off of the finger did push the boundaries of what was considered self-defence, but the facts of the case showed the Burrs were in danger.

“It’s clear-cut.”

She said judging by social media the community were on the side of the Burrs, and this could be due to frustrations about an upsurge of crime – especially involving youth.

She said this could also have affected the jurors’ decision.

She said they were instructed to only focus on the evidence heard in the trial, but their experiences and what was happening in their own communities affected their perceptions of the world.