5-year-old hit by driver who ran red light outside Christchurch school

A 5-year-old boy has been hit by a driver who ran a red light outside his Christchurch school.

Linwood Avenue School deputy principal Trevor Proctor said the boy was hit while traversing the light-controlled crossing on Linwood Ave about 9am on Friday.

Proctor said the boy was not seriously injured, but had hit his head so was taken to Christchurch Hospital.

“He was talking and walking and playing, so we think he’s OK,” Proctor said.

A St John spokesperson said the boy suffered minor injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

Proctor said the boy ran onto the road when the pedestrian light turned green, and was hit by a driver who failed to stop.

Proctor said the driver was not speeding and stopped immediately after the crash.

They were “distraught” by what happened.

The boy was on his way to school with his brother when the incident happened.

Proctor said the school held an assembly following the incident and went over road safety with pupils.