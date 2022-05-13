Corrections staff exodus blamed on wages, conditions, return to pre-pandemic careers

Pay, conditions and workload are behind an exodus of frontline Department of Corrections staff. (File pic)

Poor pay, bigger workloads, less-than-ideal working conditions and people going back to pre-pandemic careers are being blamed for hundreds of frontline Department of Corrections staff leaving their jobs.

The pay issue has led one union to lodge a pay equity claim, although the department’s national commissioner says the gender pay gap is very small.

Stuff learned of retention issues at the department, which takes care of prisoners, people on bail, 501 deportees from Australia, parolees and people on sentences like home detention, after conversations with multiple former and current frontline staff based in various parts of the country.

According to figures provided by Corrections on Friday, 76.52 of the 1438 full-time equivalent community corrections jobs were vacant.

Of the 4060.6 prison-based full-time equivalent roles, 415.2 were vacant.

PSA national justice sector lead Willie Cochrane​ said more than 200 PSA-affiliated frontline staff, such as prison officers and probation officers, had left their jobs since the start of 2022.

Most prison officers are members of Corrections Association of New Zealand​, while there are also non-union staff, which led Cochrane, who spent more than 20 years as a prison officer, to believe many more were part of the exodus.

”It is quite significant.”

The falling prison muster, going from 10,035 in March 2017 to 7669 in March 2022 according to Corrections figures, explained the pressure probation officers were under, he said.

“Instead of being locked up in jail, [offenders and defendants] are out in the community wearing bracelets.”

Those officers also monitored 501 deportees, who were extremely high maintenance, he said.

“Probation officers’ workloads have increased massively.”

Having to work remotely during the pandemic put additional pressure on staff, between monitoring people in the community to struggling to prepare for court hearings, he said.

Prison officers recently got better wages, but probation officers were severely underpaid, he said.

“They are the poor cousins in Corrections.”

They were also predominantly women, hence why the union was making a pay equity claim Cochrane believed would succeed due to the disparity with staff at other organisations.

Corrections offered some of the lowest wages in the public service – its website advertises a probation officer’s salary range as $58,359 up to $74,177 – so frontline staff were taking advantage of low unemployment and a demand for workers to find better wages elsewhere, Cochrane said.

“There is a large amount of people in probation with social work degrees...but rates of pay don’t reflect what other public service organisations pay for social work.”

Corrections national commissioner Rachel Leota​ said there were issues beyond pay and conditions behind the exodus.

The department hired many people at the start of the pandemic who needed to leave their previous careers, such as pilots.

The majority of people leaving Corrections had been in their jobs for two years or less, indicating people were returning to pre-pandemic careers, she said.

The boarder reopening in July would help to alleviate pressure, as well as psychiatrists being on the green list of jobs with easier residency pathways.

Exit interviews with staff, however, showed pay and conditions were common gripes.

Work was being done to make jobs more flexible, such as changing shift times and lengths at prisons to give staff more days off and changes for community corrections officers who wanted to work from home, Leota said.

Addressing gaps in pay was on Leota’s agenda, although the gender pay gap was less than 1 per cent in Corrections, she said.

Staff were given training to ensure they were safe visiting offenders, such as always going in pairs to homes and meeting knowingly problematic people in public areas, while intensive security camera systems operated at community probation officers, Leota said.