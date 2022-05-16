People power shifts power lines away from Putāruru stream, reserve

A power company has agreed to change its plans and work with South Waikato community groups to preserve the Pokaiwhenua Stream and Duxfield Reserve after locals launched a petition asking the company to place power lines underground.

Powerco said it had reached a compromise with Putāruru locals and would partner with the Pokaiwhenua Catchment Group to restore and enhance the stream and its surrounds and would also build six large power poles parallel with the reserve instead of through it.

Putāruru locals and petition organisers Lesley Fitzgerald, Jenny Oliphant and Carol Edmeades said they would still prefer the lines to be built underground but said they had “gained some good outcomes” as a result of public pressure.

The petition - No mega power poles for Arapuni Rd, Putāruru - gained 1780 signatures and asked Powerco to rethink plans to build a series of 20m-high power poles along Arapuni Rd and across the Pokaiwhenua Stream and Duxfield Reserve.

READ MORE:

* No powerlines please - petition presented to South Waikato mayor

* Power outage closes Waikato restaurant for Valentine's Day

* Petition launched against South Waikato power line project



Powerco's $43 million project to build a new electricity connection between the national grid and the South Waikato is already under way and will provide a second connection for 11,500 residential and commercial power users in the region who rely on a single Transpower transmission line at Karāpiro for their electricity supply.

“We have gained some good concessions but not all we set out to achieve in our fight against Powerco’s power poles,” Fitzgerald said.

Supplied From left, South Waikato district councillor Hans Nelis and mayor Jenny Shattock receiving the petition from Lesley Fitzgerald, Jenny Oliphant and Carol Edmeades.

Negotiations on an alternative route failed, she said, but the South Waikato District Council and Powerco had been “forced to listen to the community and people who supported the petition”.

“A pedestrian path across the bridge to keep the kids safe from traffic is the highest priority for us.

“Most importantly, we have spoken up. Our community came together to be heard,” Fitzgerald said.

“It has been a good, worthwhile and constructive journey despite not achieving all of our goals.”

Powerco’s customer group general manager Stuart Dickson said the company had been continuously refining and improving its design to achieve the best solution for its customers.

“We talked with council, iwi and the local community as part of the design process.

Supplied/Waikato Times An overview of the power line route map.

“We heard their concerns about traffic safety, and their aspirations for beautifying the local Duxfield Reserve.”

Dickson said new safety designs include the placing of roadside barriers in front of all poles located within five metres of the road edge and building six overhead poles parallel to the Duxfield Reserve to reduce the risk of vehicle collisions and the visual impact for nearby residents.

“The Pokaiwhenua Catchment Group know and love the area. They have a vision for restoring and enhancing the Pokaiwhenua Stream and its surrounds. We look forward to supporting those aspirations,” he said.