'10 hour-plus' ED delays spark patient frustrations at Waikato Hospital

Claimed delays of more than 10 hours to be seen have sparked frustration amongst patients going to Waikato Hospital’s emergency department (ED) for help on Thursday night.

One woman said she’d had “the worst experience”, that she didn’t blame staff but that the healthcare system is in need of “some serious help”.

She outlined a list of alleged issues observed during her wait, including a woman with heart pains, and a heart condition, leaving due to the wait time being more than 10 hours. She said a man with internal bleeding waited more than 10 hours to be seen.

Her personal wait to see a doctor, because she had severe stomach pains, was 11 hours, she said.

“I still have severe stomach pain and they don’t know what it is.”

The hospital had given her pain relief and would refer her to a specialist. She’d had another significant wait over the same issue earlier in the week, she said.

“Staff are doing their best, they’re just understaffed.”

A second woman emailed that at 11:30pm on Thursday an ED nurse made a formal announcement to the waiting room that the wait would be more than 10 hours.

“That is more than an entire shift, seeing no patients from the waiting room,” the woman said.

She said she was in the waiting room with her husband five weeks ago and a nurse made an identical announcement after the 11pm shift change.

“My husband was not seen until the morning shift commenced, waiting all night.”

Another woman reported the same long waiting times and five patients sleeping on the seats in the waiting area – she felt there was a “crisis” in Waikato with medical staff.

A statement from the DHB’s executive director hospital and community services Chris Lowry Friday evening didn’t directly address the reported length of the delays in being seen.

“There is pressure across the health system as we continue to respond to the COVID-19 outbreak and increasing winter illnesses,” Lowry said.

“Staff illnesses have also impacted on our ED both directly and as a result of other areas of the hospital having limited beds at times due to reduced staff levels, which can affect patient flow out of ED.

”Although the ED has been managing well and staff have been outstanding under these difficult circumstances, we do experience times where there can be extended delays, particularly when we have a large number of patients arriving within a short period of time.”

A requirement to stream patients into a separate ED area as risk for infectious respiratory illness is managed had also contributed to some delays for “patient flow”.

“We have had actions in place to reduce the impact on patients, including the reductions of non-urgent services, as needed, to ensure that we are able to prioritise access for acute and urgent services, including our emergency departments.”

Lowry said the hospital would continue to monitor staffing levels and demands for services “and adjust our plans accordingly”.

Patients were encouraged to access other health providers for non-urgent primary care, not the ED.

“This helps us to ensure emergency services are kept free for emergencies,” said Lowry.