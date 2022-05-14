PM Jacinda Ardern has Covid-19, is 'gutted' she can't make Emissions Reduction announcement

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has tested positive for Covid-19.

She had been in isolation since May 8 when her partner Clarke Gayford tested positive.

A press statement from Ardern’s office said she had been symptomatic since Friday evening, returning a weak positive Friday night and a clear positive Saturday using a RAT. Ardern’s daughter Neve had also tested positive earlier in the week.

At this stage her symptoms are moderate, the statement said, however she will have to isolate until the morning of May 21.

She will not be in Parliament this week for the release of the Government’s Emissions Reduction Plan this coming Monday or for the Budget on Thursday. Travel arrangements for her trade mission to the United States are unaffected at this stage, Ardern’s office said.

The “trade focussed” trip to the United States is planned for May. The itinerary for the trip has not yet been released, but it includes delivering the high-profile commencement address at Harvard University on May 26.

Meanwhile, Ardern would “undertake what duties she can remotely” but deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson will take the post-cabinet press conference on May 16.

“This is a milestone week for the Government and I’m gutted I can’t be there for it,” Ardern said.

“Our emissions reduction plan set’s the path to achieve our carbon zero goal and the budget addresses the long-term future and security of New Zealand’s health system.

“But as I said earlier in the week isolating with Covid-19 is a very kiwi experience this year and my family is no different.”

In an Instagram post Ardern said despite her best efforts she’d caught the virus.

“To anyone else out there, isolating or dealing with Covid, I hope you take good care of yourselves,” she wrote.