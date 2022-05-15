Joseph Day's family believes the Kiwi cameraman's UK death was an accident

Tributes have poured in from around the world for former TVNZ cameraman Joseph Day

The family of a former TVNZ cameraman found dead in the UK believes his death was an accident.

Joseph Day’s body was found at a spot 15 minutes walk from his home in Bristol in the early hours of May 3, Avon and Somerset police said.

The 31-year-old’s death has led to an outpouring of grief among his former colleagues who described him as a talented an honourable man, who added “so much beauty” to the stories he worked on.

A fundraising page to help bring Day’s body home to Aotearoa subsequently raised $107,000.

Day’s family said in a statement to media on Sunday that a celebration of Joseph’s life for family and friends would be held at the Auckland Town Hall on May 26 at 11am.

“At this stage Joseph’s death is still being treated as unexplained and the coroner’s inquest has not yet been completed.

“From the evidence that has been presented to us by the police, as a family we believe that Joseph has had a terrible accident.”

The Day family said the Avon and Somerset police were under a “great deal of pressure” due to the “exceptional public interest” in the case, both in New Zealand and the UK.

“There are still further lines of inquiry taking place and we do ask for privacy during this incredibly difficult time until we have further answers.”