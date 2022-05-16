Police cars rammed, reckless driving wrong way on Harbour Bridge after Auckland theft

CCTV cameras have captured a group of four young people breaking into a local dairy in Onehunga, south Auckland.

Four people aged between 15 and 20 have been arrested after a dramatic chase through north Auckland, which saw a police car crash and an electronics store burgled.

Police spotted two cars leaving the burglary, which occurred at a shop in Silverdale at about 1am on Monday.

The police helicopter was deployed to the area, following the two cars as they pulled over and transferred stolen goods into a third car.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff The police helicopter followed the car’s movements as it entered the motorway on the wrong side of the road. It travelled across the Harbour Bridge and then exited on Curran St in Herne Bay.

Police on the ground were sent to the transfer location, attempting to block the third car and stop it from escaping. However, this was unsuccessful, as two police cars were rammed and the driver fled.

Police did not pursue, but instead followed the car by helicopter as it entered the motorway on the wrong side of the road. It travelled across the harbour bridge and then exited on Curran St in Herne Bay.

Spikes were then deployed successfully, according to police.

Alden Williams/Stuff Police spotted two cars leaving the burglary at an electronics store in Silverdale at about 1am.

During this time, a police car was headed to the scene when it was involved in a crash with another vehicle on Jervois Rd. Neither of the officers in the car was seriously injured but both were taken to hospital anyway.

Meanwhile, the fleeing car continued to try to escape police. It made its way through Ponsonby before entering the Northwestern Motorway.

The police helicopter continued to monitor the car, which was driven in a dangerous manner down the motorway for “an extended period of time”.

Once again, spikes were successfully deployed to stop the car – this time near Westgate. However, the car once more tried to enter the motorway and was this time blocked by police.

The matter was brought to an end, and the four youths in the car were “swiftly” arrested.

Of those arrested, one was a 20-year-old, the others were aged between 15 and 17. Police said they were incredibly disappointed by the actions of the group.

“These offenders have demonstrated a complete disregard for every other person who may have been using the road at this time,” said Superintendent Naila Hassan, Waitematā District Commander.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Following a heavy spate of ramraids, a public meeting has been held to discuss what the next steps will be to tackle the incidents.

“It is sheer luck the public and the offenders themselves were not seriously injured as a result of this reckless driving behaviour.”

Also overnight, a dairy was ramraided in Kingsland – the incident occurring at 3am on New North Rd. The offenders left in a stolen vehicle, along with a second vehicle.

Kingsland Business Society manager Claire Baxter-Cardy said a business report in the Kingsland fringe district revealed there have been 13 ramraids on dairies and convenience stores in the past five weeks.

“Most dairy owners I spoke to feel ramraids just aren't being taken seriously,” she said.

A police spokesperson said inquires are ongoing into this incident.