Climate activists block Wiri Petroleum Transfer Station in environmental protest

Protesters block the road at the Wiri Petroleum Transfer Station

A group of climate activists have gathered outside the Petroleum Transfer Station in Wiri, south Auckland, blocking the entrance with their protest.

Members of the global environmental movement Extinction Rebellion have closed down the Roscommon Rd station as part of their “Just Stop Oil” campaign.

Before the protests Caril Cowan, spokesperson for Extinction Rebellion Tāmaki Makaurau, said the government has “failed in its promise” to allow no new permits for oil exploration.

“We are blocking the Wiri station to show we need to radically reduce our dependence on fossil fuels,” she said.

“There can be no more oil or gas exploration in New Zealand and the world, effective immediately. Without this there is no chance of keeping planetary warming anywhere close to the IPCC target of 1.5C.”

Cowan said action must be taken now to avoid world temperatures that are “not compatible with human existence”.

By 11am on Monday, about 10 protestors had gathered to unveil two large banners displaying “just stop oil” and “stop greenwashing” messaging.

Three oil tankers entering and leaving the electronic gate had been blocked, with the drivers left to wait in their vehicles.

On Monday morning Cowan said it was unlikely more protesters would turn up, but they “didn’t need a lot” to make a difference. The group had arrived from 10.30am, some in a Toyota Hiace.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff The group arrived from 10.30am on Monday.

“We’ll be here as long as it takes to get rid of us,” she said.

“Management told us this is private property, and we’ll be evicted. If police tell us to go, we won’t be leaving. The police will have to take us.”

A Stuff reporter at the scene said transfer station staff had not taken any steps to stop the protest.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Signs with “stop greenwashing” and “just stop oil” slogans were on display.

Extinction Rebellion’s Auckland community has been calling on the government to introduce an immediate ban of all oil and gas exploration in New Zealand.

In October last year, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Climate Change Minister James Shaw announced a new goal of halving net greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, as part of a wider plan to tackle climate change.

Wiri transfer station, police and Auckland Council have been contacted for comment.