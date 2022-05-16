Overtime and understaffed: Waikato DHB allied health workers call foul on pay and conditions

Allied health staffers say they’re “basically forced to carry out overtime just about on a daily basis” and they’re tired.

Tired, undervalued and stretched beyond their capacity.

This is the morale of Waikato Hospital staff, decked out in orange attire as they protested against pay conditions in solidarity with 10,000 allied health workers across the country.

They say they’re working extra hours almost daily, and losing workers to overseas jobs that come with a pay rise of “tens of thousands more”.

The 24-hour strike that began on Monday comes as the impact of Covid-19 puts on the health system, leading to a reduction in services and treatments as well as staff.

Cate Macintosh/Stuff Allied health workers protest outside Christchurch Hospital over pay.

And it follows Stuff reporting on the harsh reality of overwhelmed health services: Waikato woman Aroha Raynel spent more than seven hours waiting to be treated for severe chest pains at the Waikato Hospital emergency department.

She eventually gave up when she was told it would take a further 10 hours to see someone.

Allied health staff say the struggles to achieve fair pay have impacted staffing levels and therefore capacity within the hospital.

This meant patients were more at risk of not receiving the care they needed.

“We’re fighting against not having equal opportunities like other health workers in the hospital unit,” PSA delegate and anaesthetic technician, Rachelle Magee said.

“We’re basically forced to carry out overtime just about on a daily basis...it’s hard work, we’re tired and basically doing six-day weeks.

“We would like to see an increase in wages to help out with the shortage of staff and pay discrepancies between the different occupations within the health agencies.”

Those who took to the streets on Monday included alcohol and drug clinicians, sterile sciences technicians, anaesthetic technicians and oral health therapists.

MARK TAYLOR/Waikato Times Waikato workers were among those on a 24-hour strike which was organised by the Public Service Association (PSA) .

The 24-hour strike was organised by the Public Service Association, which wanted collective agreement negotiations to be handled instead by the new Health NZ entity and interim agency.

It follows a contentious past 18-months of negotiations between the District Health Boards (DHBs) and PSA staff representatives which were brought to a screeching halt.

A confidential eleventh-hour offer made by DHB negotiators was turned down by union representatives, who said it fell far from their expectations.

“We’ve been working for 18 months to try and get a fair pay offer,” physiotherapist of 30 years, Rachel Johnston said.

“Our staff are becoming depleted.”

“We’re very worried about retention and recruitment issues in the hospital, we’re losing health professionals overseas because they’re being offered tens of thousands more, it’s a big concern for the remaining staff within the DHB.”

The allied health workers group was anticipating another strike in June if a new collective agreement was not reached with the Ministry of Health and DHBs, in line with the recommendations of an Employment Relations Authority report.

“We would just like to be acknowledged,” Rachelle Magee said.

MARK TAYLOR/Waikato Times Waikato DHB staff spark a flurry of beeping horns as they protest outside the hospital grounds on Monday.

A recent example of the stretched health system was Aroha Raynel facing a potential 17-hour wait at the Waikato Hospital ED.

The 37-year-old arrived by ambulance with severe chest pains and, after waiting seven hours, and told Stuff she left when given an estimate of how much longer her wait might be.

“I just couldn’t wait around for another 10 hours, I had to get back to my kids,” Raynel said. “I don’t blame staff at all though, there’s just not enough of them.”

A statement from Waikato DHB said emergency departments are busy due to high patient numbers coupled with the impact of Covid on staffing levels.

All patients are triaged on arrival, and those classified as having urgent or acute needs are seen first, the DHB said.