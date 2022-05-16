Ministry for the Environment posts 'Blah Blah Blah' in outline of emissions tool

The Ministry for the Environment has shut down a web page detailing an emissions projection tool following an error where it posted the words “Blah Blah Blah” three times.

A screenshot of the Ministry for the Environment website showed a page originally said: “Here are some the actions currently being taken by New Zealand to mitigate against climate change.”

This was followed by bullet points which said “Blah Blah Blah” three times.

Supplied The Ministry for the Environment accidentally published a placeholder for content on its website on Monday.

A spokesperson for the Ministry for the Environment said the web page had been brought to their attention on Monday afternoon.

“It was a placeholder for content that was still being developed and was accidentally published late last week,” the spokesperson said.

“It was not part of our Emissions Reduction Plan announcement on Monday, and it was taken down as soon as we were aware of it.”

New Zealand’s first Emissions Reduction Plan (ERP), released on Monday, revealed how the Government planned to meet the nation’s first emissions budget of 72.4 million tonnes a year.

The policies will be backed by $2.9 billion from the proceeds of selling carbon credits to polluters under the Emissions Trading Scheme over the next four years.

The spokesperson said extensive information on the ministry’s emissions reduction plan was now on the website.

The page that was accidentally published had now been taken down.