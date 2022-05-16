Pair rescued by police boat after becoming stuck on Auckland cliff

Two people became stuck on a cliff face near Cockle Bay in east Auckland. (File photo)

Two people have been rescued by a police boat after becoming stuck on a cliff face in Auckland’s Cockle Bay.

A police spokesperson said they were alerted at 6.15pm on Monday of the stranded sightseers.

They said the pair were rescued by 7.30pm and were uninjured.

The spokesperson said the people weren’t in “immediate danger” before they were rescued.

St John Ambulance was on standby, but was not required to assist the rescue.

It was not immediately clear how the pair became stranded.