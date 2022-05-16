Fears for safety of woman missing from Auckland's Papakura
A 23-year-old woman is missing from Papakura in Auckland, with police and her family concerned about her safety.
Nicole Thomas went missing from the Papakura area about 4pm on Monday, a police spokesperson said.
“Police and her family have concerns for her safety. She may be in the Drury or Auckland CBD area.”
The spokesperson said police were seeking sightings of Thomas and anyone who had information on where she was asked ot contact police on 111 and quote event number P050591638.