Fears for safety of woman missing from Auckland's Papakura

Nicole Thomas, 23, has been missing since 4pm on Monday.

A 23-year-old woman is missing from Papakura in Auckland, with police and her family concerned about her safety.

Nicole Thomas went missing from the Papakura area about 4pm on Monday, a police spokesperson said.

NZ POLICE/Supplied An image of the outfit Thomas was wearing when she was last seen.

“Police and her family have concerns for her safety. She may be in the Drury or Auckland CBD area.”

The spokesperson said police were seeking sightings of Thomas and anyone who had information on where she was asked ot contact police on 111 and quote event number P050591638.