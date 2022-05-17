Alt-right and conspiracy theories have 'grown in the shadows'

The growth of the alt-right and conspiracy theorists in New Zealand is likely to continue, albeit at a slow rate, according to a disinformation researcher.

Byron Clark, an activist who researches the alt-right and conspiracy theories, spoke at Massey University this week about extremism and the occupation of Parliament in February.

The protest, which lasted more than three weeks, thrust conspiracy theories into the public view as anti-mandate and anti-vaccine protesters were joined by people spouting wild views, all of which were streamed online.

Clark said this had captured the attention of people who felt marginalised, as many people who went to the protest were opposed to mandates or vaccines, but not part of the far-right.

At the occupation they were exposed to conspiracy theories in person, when the ideas had previously been online only.

“The audience they're reaching is more disengaged with politics,” Clark said. “They're bringing in people who may not have voted before, people who feel marginalised and don’t feel like they’re represented by anyone in Parliament.

“The protests show the alt-right is here. That’s led to people stepping up saying we need some analysis of this, some understanding of this.

“It’s grown in the shadows and people didn’t notice it until they were on the lawn of Parliament pitching tents.”

He said at the Wellington occupation there were many groups, including Voices for Freedom, Action Zealandia, the Freedom and Rights Coalition and Counterspin Media, who were all pushing for radical action, but did not agree on everything.

The belief in anti-vaccine and mandate theories seemed to have risen since Covid-19 lockdowns started in 2020.

Clark said with people isolated at home they were more likely to fall down a rabbit hole of conspiracy theories, but it was less likely now lockdowns had lifted.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Disinformation researcher Byron Clark believes alt-right theories are spreading.

“The groups that are there might grow slowly, but they’re not going away.”

Alt-right theories and ideas were spreading as alt-right figures grew more prominent online, he said.

“Every year for the last four years we have had a mass shooting [around the world] inspired, in part by, these ideas ... they’re not directly calling for violence, but there is someone watching that might be inspired to take violent actions.”

He believed the whole ecosystem of disinformation was going to make events like the Christchurch mosque shooting and the mass shooting this week in Buffalo in the United States more likely.

The difference between alt-right groups in the United States and ones in New Zealand was the ones in New Zealand were not armed.

Social media was a big contributor as pages and videos were easily accessible and Clark said it was an easy platform to find like-minded people.

“If you’re a conspiracy theorist, your peers, co-workers, family might not be aligned with what you’re thinking.

“You can find these people overseas who will reinforce what you believe...it’s a cross pollination of conspiracy theories. People come in through anti-vaccine stuff, then on to alt-right stuff.”