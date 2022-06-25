The White Lady: The story behind Auckland's oldest and most iconic food truck

The White Lady is Auckland’s oldest and most iconic food truck, in operation since the 1940s.

The White Lady is Auckland’s oldest and most iconic food truck, beloved by generations of late-night diners. Now, the family business is expanding, as Mina Kerr-Lazenby reports.

According to legend, a drunk party-goer once tried to steal The White Lady.

The hapless would-be thief tried to tow the food truck away while staff were still inside on shift, flipping burgers and drizzling sauces – or so the story goes.

“I can tell you now that that has never happened,” chuckles Max Washer, who’s heard the tale dozens of times.

He eventually gave up on trying to correct the record.

“So many people are absolutely adamant that I just go along with it now.”

Washer first started flipping burgers when he was around 11 or 12.

He was the third generation to get behind the counter at The White Lady, and says the food truck is much more than just a family business; it’s a lifestyle.

“It's how our family works, and how we love each other, really,” Washer says.

Supplied The Washer family – L-R: Zac, Peter, Anna, Max, and Maia – say The White Lady is more than just a business.

“We sit around the dinner table, and we talk about our team and staffing issues, product issues and how we can do things better. It’s what brings us all together.”

Washer did try his hand at other jobs – real estate agent, sales rep – but couldn’t ignore his ultimate calling: to take the reins of Auckland’s most iconic burger joint.

“We all come back to it eventually,” he says, adding that his siblings Maia and Zac are equally attached to the business.

Their grandfather Bryan - ‘Pop Washer’ to all those who knew him – started The White Lady in the mid 1940s as a small milkshake cart at the end of Shortland St, dabbling in coffee and on-the-go grub.

Supplied The White Lady began with Pop Washer's milkshake cart in the mid 1940s.

It was designed to service the 6 o'clock swill, and fed Aucklanders who lingered around the city come closing hours. Decades later, with Max running things alongside parents Peter and Anna, the ethos is much the same.

The White Lady is known as the final stop come 4am after a boozy night on the town, and is open 24 hours on the weekend.

“People think it’s just drunk people, but it’s more than that,” says Washer.

“There are shift workers, there are hospital workers, there are bartenders. I like to say that we're hospitality, for hospitality. It really is a community.”

Supplied The White Lady in 1974.

The White Lady’s reputation has travelled far beyond Auckland. Washer describes travelling in Europe and being asked if he knows of the beloved burger truck, when people discover his city of origin.

“There are mountains of stories,” he says.

“It makes our day when a customer who is in his 60s or 70s comes up and says that he once worked here, or that he knew my grandfather and is surprised to learn the Washers are still running things.”

Washer says the secret to success is an uncomplicated menu featuring heavily stacked hamburgers – each homemade with pure New Zealand beef, salt, pepper and breadcrumbs.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Each White Lady burger is made with pure New Zealand beef, salt, pepper and breadcrumbs.

“We're all trying to do things really fancy and sweet and saucy these days and there’s no need - with our food, it’s just a really well-balanced, wholesome meal in a bag,” he says.

The White Lady sometimes gets negative reviews because of the menu’s simplicity, but Washer thinks those people miss the point.

“We are still making our burgers the same way they were made at the birth of The White Lady, and that’s what people love about us, that we haven’t changed.

Chris McKeen/Stuff The White Lady menu has been unchanged for decades. “If it’s not broken, then don’t fix it,” says Max Washer.

“We're the same family, it’s the same food, we've run it the same way since the 1940s.”

Menu-shifting seems like an unnecessary risk.

“People would ask us why we have changed; they would say we’ve sold out. So we follow the principle of if it’s not broken, then don’t fix it.”

Change is afoot though. The White Lady recently opened a bricks-and-mortar store on Karangahape Rd, serving burgers from St Kevin’s Arcade, and a fleet of smaller food trucks are deployed to events and markets across the city.

Chris Hall/Supplied Max Washer is pictured at The White Lady’s new bricks-and-mortar store on Karangahape Rd.

There are no plans to move the original large beast – 12.5 metres, as big as what is allowed on the road – from its long-held spot on Commerce St.

Washer would love to see The White Lady expand further, “maybe in another city”, but that’s mostly because he wants to make sure there’s a job for everyone in his ever-growing family.

“We're not a big corporation that has dreams of worldwide domination,” he laughs.

“We're just a family business, and we move really slowly, and we’re happy with that.”