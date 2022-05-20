McDonald's recalls chicken McBites batch New Zealand-wide over raw product complaint

McDonald’s Timaru where a customer was served raw chicken McBites that led to a nationwide recall of the batch.

A complaint about uncooked chicken from McDonald’s in Timaru sparked a New Zealand-wide recall of the McBites menu item with Ministry for Primary Industries confirming an investigation.

McDonald’s has said the raw product problem was a production issue rather than human error in the restaurant.

A social media post by Keegan Mackway-jones alerted customers to the issue about a week ago which included three photos and the caption “Hey McDonald's Timaru didn’t realise I had to cook my own chicken tonight almost walked off my plate.”

Mackway-jones said he hadn’t eaten chicken since the incident, and ‘’probably won’t order from McDonald's again’'.

McDonald’s NZ spokesperson, Simon Kenny told The Timaru Herald that its Timaru branch immediately investigated the raw product complaint which included escalating the incident to head office.

“McDonald’s worked with the supplier to confirm that the cause of the issue was an incorrect product size specification in production, rather than human error in the restaurant.”

Kenny said this meant “some of the McBites were outside their size specification”.

“The investigation by the supplier determined some McBites in a batch had stuck together before they were breaded. Each product has a specific cook time, based on its specification.

“In an abundance of caution, McDonald’s stopped selling product nationwide while replacement stock was distributed.’’

Kenny confirmed the product unavailability depended on restaurant location and scheduled deliveries, but ranged between three and seven days.

He said the restaurant’s management has apologised to the customer, and will be providing an update on the investigation and subsequent action taken.

An Ministry of Primary Industry’s spokesperson confirmed NZ Food Safety had received a complaint and was being investigated.