Student dies at south Auckland high school, death is 'not suspicious' - police

South Auckland's Kia Aroha College has closed following the death of one of their students. (File photo)

A student has died at a south Auckland high school, the principal has confirmed, with police saying the death is not suspicious.

In a post on Kia Aroha College’s Facebook page shortly after 11.30am, principal Haley Milne said a male student had died on Friday morning.

Students had been sent home as a result, she wrote.

Chris McKeen/Stuff Kia Aroha College principal, Haley Milne released a statement on the school social media page confirming the news. (File photo)

“Our beautiful tama ... has passed away at our school today,” the statement said.

“We are currently sending all of our young people home while we wait for the details of his tangi.”

The school is closed for the time being.

St John said it was called to “an incident” at the school at 9.28am, with one ambulance, one rapid response unit, and one manager at the scene.

A police spokesperson said the death was not suspicious and officers are currently present at the school.

“This is, understandably, a tragic event... we will be working to ensure there is support available for this person’s family,” the spokesperson said.