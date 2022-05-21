Vandals target historic bronze Auckland monument almost a century old

The top of the statue, depicting a horse-riding Valkyrie was found fallen from in front of the fountain’s base.

An almost century-old fountain in Auckland Domain has been vandalised.

The Valkyrie Fountain, which was donated to the park in 1929, was badly damaged overnight on Thursday when offenders lifted bollards protecting the fountain, bolt-cut the metal fence protecting it and rammed the fence open.

The top of the statue, depicting a horse-riding Valkyrie (a mythical female deity) was found on the ground. The bronze statue was created by English sculptor Gilbert Bayes in the early 1900s.

Councillor Desley Simpson, who chairs the Auckland Domain committee, said it's been damaged and cannot be replaced.

Auckland Council/Supplied Councillor Desley Simpson said the fountain has been an iconic part of Pukekawa Gardens for many years and is a “well-loved” piece of public art telling a story of Auckland’s past.

“It’s just another example where there’s been complete disregard for private and public property, there’s such a growing trend of that in our society,” Simpson said.

“When prized items in the area, like this fountain, are destroyed, it’s terrible.”

Simpson said the fountain has been an iconic part of Pukekawa Gardens for many years. The gardens have a series of historic, “well-loved” pieces of public art that tell stories of Auckland’s past.

“It’s a crying shame when people disregard that history, and create mayhem. What can you do?”

Another domain committee member, Councillor Sharon Stewart, said city-wide ramraids are seriously affecting communities.

“Everywhere you go, it seems to be the new thing and it just needs to stop.” she said.

“I don't know how lawmakers and police stop it, but they certainly have to come up with a solution. People that do these horrendous things do need to be disciplined.”