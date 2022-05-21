Auckland Harbour Bridge lanes closed after protest group gathers

Protestors gathered at the Onepoto Reserve near Northcote.

Two southbound lanes on the Auckland Harbour Bridge have been closed by Waka Kotahi (NZ Transport Agency).

The closures follow a protest group travelling over the bridge a short while earlier.

Roughly 50 people gathered at Northcote's Onepoto Domain on Saturday morning. According to a person from the group who was speaking through a loudhailer, they'd intended to march over the Harbour Bridge on foot, similar to the anti-mandate protest in February.

Instead, the protesters crossed in cars, at low speed.

According to one of the organisers, the group are making their way to Wellington for a hīkoi on Three Waters reforms.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Roughly 50 people gathered at Northcote's Onepoto Domain on Saturday morning.

Police Superintendent Naila Hassan, the Waitematā District Commander, will address media at the Northcote station at 3.15pm.

Previously, both the northbound and southbound bridge off-ramps were also closed. However, those off-ramps have now re-opened.

Waka Kotahi released a statement on social media at around 10am stating they were aware of a potential protest in the vicinity of the bridge and would not approve pedestrian access.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff A damaged police van on site of the protest.

“NZ Police have engaged with protest organisers and are managing the response,” the statement read.

Thirty police could be seen monitoring the protest’s activity, police vans and a helicopter were present when the protesters gathered at the domain.

A Stuff journalist at the scene said police were being verbally abused by protesters.

A police van on site had damage to it, though it is not yet known whether this damage was connected to the protest, or whether it was sustained prior to attending the protest. Police have been approached for comment.